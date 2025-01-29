Justin Timberlake Reveals Waffle Breakfast He Has Every Day That's a Perfect Balance of Macronutrients

The 'Can't Stop The Feeling' singer is conscious about his health choices and starts his day with a delicious yet nutrient-loaded dish.

Oftentimes, healthy food turns out to be a bit hard on our taste buds. But, popstar Justin Timberlake swears by a super nutritious breakfast that is packed with all the macronutrients we need to kickstart our mornings. The Cry Me A River singer's unique diet involves not one, but two morning breakfasts that he is quite proud of. He reportedly chooses protein-rich and nutritious foods that steer him away from consuming junk food. More recently, the singer-turned-actor has amped up his fitness regime by putting in some serious work. A part of the credit for his stunning fitness goes to his scrumptious breakfasts every morning, per a report by Bon Appetit.

Earlier in 2012, the Grammy winner explained his morning routine which involved intense workouts paired with two breakfast meals. “I train in the mornings and I'll eat two breakfasts,” Timberlake said, adding, “I'll have waffles with flax seed and almond butter and one egg scrambled.” Waffles, though not always healthy, can be made with whole grains and garnished with fresh fruits and yogurt for that extra nutrition. Considering the Prince of Pop’s fitness regime, it is likely that his waffles are made up of healthier ingredients. Flax seeds, meanwhile, are a good source of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients, per Healthline. All of it paired with some heart-healthy almond butter protein-laden egg scramble makes up his pre-workout meal.

“Then I'll work out and have a second breakfast--another egg or a protein shake,” the Friends With Benefits actor explained of his second breakfast meal. He suggested that it is key to load up on protein-rich foods within half an hour to 40 minutes of a workout. Yet, good health is not the only reason for his intense training sessions. Timberlake claimed he is big on food and that remains his purpose when working out. “I mostly work out so I can eat religiously. I'm such a foodie. The only way I can make myself feel better about what I eat is to work out,” he said.

Bragging about his ability to commit, the Like I Love You singer further explained that he extensively plans ahead during road trips. This is primarily because the singer does not want to indulge in fast food anytime when he is enjoying on trips, thus, keeping himself full with his meal plans. The father of two noted, “I'm such a Type A personality… I roll hard with a cooler. I don't mess around. I want to avoid ending up eating fast food. I try to stay away from that.” Reminiscing about some of the best meals he has ever had, Timberlake recalled a trip to Italy where he was enamored by home-cooked pasta.

According to GQ, the Palmer star eats four to five meals a day that fuel him for the intense workout sessions. His meals typically include salads, salmons, brown rice, protein shakes, and supplements. Timberlake is also conscious about his hydration and drinks a lot of water to keep him energized during shows and the gym. His trainer, Ben Bruno (@benbrunotraining) hailed support for the star in his weight loss transformation back in 2023. He shared that Timberlake had cut down significant weight, losing over 20 pounds in four months. "He’s taken his bodyweight from 194 pounds down to 170 while getting significantly stronger, which isn’t easy to do," Bruno told Men’s Health. He advised that there are no shortcuts but only consistent efforts that build a healthy lifestyle.