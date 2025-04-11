Jennifer Lopez Reveals One Eating Habit That Helps Her Stay In Excellent Shape Even at 55

The pop icon likes to follow an 'ultra-clean' diet, but she doesn't restrict herself from indulging in tasty treats from time to time.

As she stepped out of her car, Jennifer Lopez stole the show at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where she appeared for the premiere of her latest film Kiss of the Spider Woman. The sheer lace Valdrin Sahiti gown gleamed on her perfectly sculpted bodice, that lissome beauty, that legendary six-pack, and of course, the attitude of a superwoman. Earlier this year, she swept off her fans with a slinky silver-shimmer look at the Maverick Award, as well as previously when she wore a white wedding gown from Ralph Lauren after eloping with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Seeing her looks, who would believe that she is 55? But it takes some serious effort.

Four bowls of healthy gluten-free meals. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ella Olsson)

In an interview with US Weekly, Lopez's trainer and life coach, Dodd Romero, shared what this singer-cum-actress eats in her daily routine to look so electrifyingly gorgeous at this age. While it's mostly the combination of a good fitness routine paired with a strict diet regimen that helps her stay in shape, the trainer shared an important aspect about eating right that gives the Dance Again singer her ravishing looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“Jennifer’s in better shape now than she’s ever been. She’s tough and really doesn’t ever complain about anything. Wherever I tell her to go, she’ll go,” Romero told the outlet. Apart from intense workouts that she does early in the mornings, JLo likes to follow an “ultra-clean diet,” which consists of five basic categories: protein, vegetables, fats, carbohydrates, and water.

A plate containing meat and vegetables for a well-rounded meal. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

In 2019, Romero told the same outlet that the Hustlers actress usually derives her protein supply from “whole sources” such as egg whites, white meat turkey, chicken breast, and grass-fed beef, whereas her fats come from nuts and fish like salmon and sea bass. She also likes to include a lot of veggies in her diet, except for too much of carrots and corn. Her carbs are always complex, mainly in the form of sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa, rice bread, and oatmeal, which she eats with fresh berries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

However, a healthy diet doesn’t prevent the Grammy-winning singer from splurging on her favorite treats from time to time. Romero shared that although Lopez usually avoids sugar and dairy, if there’s a special occasion, she would not be so rigid as to inhibit herself from relishing tasty treats. “If her kids want to have a meal that [isn’t] the lowest in calories, Jennifer will have the meal with them. She’s not rigid,” he said. On several such occasions, Lopez has posted pictures of herself enjoying things like ice cream, sandwiches, spaghetti, and her favorite summer drink, the Delola slushie cocktail with frozen fruits and ice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In addition to following a balanced diet, Lopez likes to stay hydrated throughout the day. Romero shared that she “drinks a minimum of seven glasses [of water] a day,” and stays away from processed foods, smoking, alcohol, and caffeine. After the workout and a healthy diet, she prioritizes sleep, all the while enjoying her life to the fullest. “I don’t eat perfectly. I eat well, I try to eat well. Like when people eat super clean, that’s not me, you know? But I try to regulate myself and live healthy, but also enjoy myself,” she told TODAY.