Jaw-Dropping Footage Shows the Moment a Diver Swims Along With the Largest Animal on Earth

The marine animal had surfaced momentarily to catch a breath when the diver identified it as the perfect opportunity to take the risk.

The world under the ocean is breathtaking, both literally and figuratively. While the wonders were formerly unseen, the advent of cameras and social media has made them greatly accessible. Now, from the comfort of our homes, we can scroll through the most spectacular moments caught underwater. Digital creator and diver, Laikko, who runs his Instagram page (@layan_maldives) dedicated to diving in deep waters, posted a spectacular moment from one of his diving experiences that showed him swimming alongside a blue whale.

A Scuba diver swims beside a Whale Shark. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Emma Li)

The diver marked the moment as, “The best moment of my life gliding along with the largest animal on earth, the blue whale,” in the caption. The video, captured in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, begins with a blue whale close to the surface, diving beneath the waves, presumably to breathe when the diver swims up near the slow-moving mammal and drifts alongside presenting a mesmerizing photo opportunity. The spectacle was captured vertically further adding to the intrigue, almost deeming it a magical scene as the blue whale gradually swam under.

Whale in the blue depth of ocean. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Elianne Dipp)

The spectacular moment, which to be fair, seemed too magnificent to be true, attracted massive attention from netizens. With over 3.7 million likes, the clip was undeniably a hit among fans of the diver and poured in expressions of awe and wonder in the comments section. “This is unrealistically realistic....” wrote a person (@silvercat2547) while another (@ghena2073) marked, “My impossible dream.” “Man this world is so extraordinarily pretty,” expressed another charmed internet user (@asnrzv).

However, some people were confused about whether the video was real or manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). “Is this true or artificial intelligence,” questioned a curious internet user (@amf_amf2). Similarly, someone else (@sandeepsing_jhinjer) said, “I thought AI first, but then was happy it isn’t AI.” A few others also seemed irked by the angle of the video as it was shared vertically while the events happening would have been more relatable on a landscape.

(Image Source: Instagram | @nauheedc)

Most of the videos shared by the diver, Laikko, suggest that his endeavors are captured in the waters surrounding the Maafushi island near the Maldives. Moreover, it is probable that he is a diving guide in the region as many of his posts are linked to a touring company that organizes diving tours off the coast of Maafushi. Swimming alongside whales and other big sea creatures can be healing and treasured as a lifetime memory, but, according to Costa Rica Dive & Surf, this activity can often be stressful and disrupt their natural behavior. It is recommended to maintain a safe distance from the marine animals, ensuring the safety of both humans and whales. However, whales are generally not aggressive towards humans and pose no threat unless agitated.

Besides the physical dangers, blue whale populations are largely threatened due to increased pre-industrial hunting and fishing activities that substantially decrease krill, the primary feed for whales. About 350,000 blue whales once thrived in the ocean, but sadly, the number has plummeted to only 10,000 to 25,000 left, as reported by Whale and Dolphin Conservation. These gigantic creatures live up to 90 years or more, with the oldest individual recorded to be over 200 years old.

