Incredible Clip Shows a BBC Crew Making a Dramatic Rescue To Help Penguins Stuck In Icy Ravine

A fleet of Emperor penguins stranded in an icy valley brought tears to the crew who then found a solution to their woes.

Wildlife filmmakers witness some of the most cruel animal dynamics, from power struggles to family treachery which is undeniably great television. However, what becomes a challenge is human interference when these filmmakers and photographers have to abide by their status as onlookers and refrain from disturbing natural events. A BBC crew filming in Antarctica was put to a test as a tragic scene unfolded in front of their eyes. In a remarkable episode of BBC Earth’s Dynasties (@bbcearth), the crew had to intervene after a fleet of penguins were trapped in an icy ravine resulting in multiple casualties as they watched.

Penguins on Snow Covered Ground. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Adrain Frentescu)

Icy ravines are characterized by deep narrow valleys naturally carved out of ice with steep sides that restrict sunlight exposure and warmer temperatures. They are intensely cold with conditions so harsh that even Antarctic natives like penguins struggle to survive. The BBC crew watched as hundreds of Emperor penguins remained stranded in the icy valley for days. One of the members even spotted some of them carrying chicks underneath as they endured the challenging geological conditions. Seconds into the snippet, viewers looked closely at a heart-wrenching scene– a baby penguin lying dead, seemingly frozen, all alone in the middle of the ravine.

Black Gray and White Coated Animal. (Representative Image Source: Pexels |Pixabay)

“I know it’s natural but it’s some bl**dy hard to watch,” said a crew member, wiping his tears, as he gazed at the stranded birds. After shooting for a while, the crew was forced to come back, out of the ravine, as the weather worsened. As they were about to leave, they were elated to see a lone penguin trying hard to get out of the valley, climbing up using its beak and flippers. “Ah man, if only the other fifty in there could do the same,” the member exclaimed. He hoped that the weather would clear out to help the penguins survive the challenge. Unfortunately, the empathetic crew’s return after two days was met with another gut-wrenching scene. Several penguins lay dead at the heart of the ravine, unable to endure the harsh climate or escape the icy hell.

Wildlife of flock of penguins gathering together. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vladimir Blyufer)

After much thought, the crew finally decides to move beyond their journalistic pact and intervene to rescue the penguins. “We’ve decided that we are definitely going to dig a shallow ramp that they will hopefully,” a crew member explained. Narrated by the legendary David Attenborough, the video showed a glimpse of the hard work the crew put in to dig out steps in the ice leading out of the ravine. Soon enough, the crew was delighted as they saw a few penguins finally climbing up the stairs they built. They cheered in relief and joy watching the penguins follow one after the other to the steps.

“So, hopefully, they will display their way back to the colony and they and their chicks will have a much better chance of survival because there’s no chance they were going to survive down there,” one of the crew members said in a concluding statement. Echoing the joy, people flocked to the comments to applaud and acknowledge their efforts in the rescue. One person (@Peakyblinders808) thoughtfully wrote, “We humans are also a part of nature. Every human being especially when it’s accompanied by compassion to save nature, that’s not an intervention, but more about natural behavior. Thank you for conducting such a humane move.” Another netizen (@sarahaligned) thanked the crew, and said, “We are here to be protectors of our planet and its creatures.”

