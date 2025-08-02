How One Of The Deadliest Berries In The World Became a Powerful Medicine Used By Eye Doctors

The tiny dark purple berries of this shade-loving flower can induce trance, erratic behaviors, and even kill a person in seconds.

Did you know that most eye drops contain just a smidgen of Belladonna, the deadliest berry in the world? Dubbed the “Deadly Nightshade,” Belladonna has a bizarre chemistry. From inducing a hypnotizing trance to choking people to death, this berry has had its own dark reputation. But despite that, Belladonna has a bright side only expert doctors and skilled scientists can see, as per Medical News Today. And those who know the berry know that it can heal one of the most difficult ailments, like digestive issues and muscle pains.

The purple flower and berries of Belladonna, a.k.a. The Deadly Nightshade (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Stefanielilsaathoff)

Bizarre nicknames

However, don’t overdose, or else you may find yourself behaving erratically and bound in psychotic delirium. The lady casts a spell of madness so deadly, humans are rendered powerless, many of them ending in comatose states. Ancient people have whispered and scrawled about her in mysterious herb books and apothecary encyclopedias with nicknames like “The Death Cherry,” “Sorcerer’s berries,” “Murderer’s berries,” “The Devil’s berry,” “The beautiful death,” “naughty man’s cherries,” “devil’s herb,” and “dwayberry,” as per the Slate magazine.

A poisonous threat

The purple flower and berries of Belladonna, a.k.a. The Deadly Nightshade (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Love2Explore)

In the woodlands and lush rainforests of Eurasia, the trees are slung with luscious little berries that are known to cause death and hysteria. Hailed as the “Queen of poisons,” Belladonna has these dark, inky, bell-shaped flowers whose berries are the size of a blueberry, each laced with vicious poison. Don’t touch the leaves either. Measuring around 15 centimetres, its long leaves are just as poisonous, enough to kill an adult in a single rub of flesh. Even honeybees and bumblebees that arrive to sip their amorous nectar end up tainting their honeypots with venom.

Magnificent chemistry

A magnificent chemistry enables Belladonna to do what many doctors are incapable of doing. The tropane alkaloids stitched inside its pulp can repel insects that try to eat it. In humans, these alkaloids can help offer relief from muscle aches, back pains, digestive issues, and extremely dry mouth. In the Mediterranean, people use it to make cosmetics and medicines. Take Cleopatra, for instance. She sought help from Belladonna’s purple berries to make her eyes look bigger and beautiful. Long-term exposure, however, can cause vision problems.

Deadly berries as medicine

The purple flower and berries of Belladonna, a.k.a. The Deadly Nightshade (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Naturfoto Honal)

Writing in a Greek treatise on plants, the “Father of botany,” a.k.a. Theophrastus, recommended it as a remedy for sleeplessness and also as an ingredient for a love potion, according to the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh. In 1803, Edinburgh’s Andrew Duncan described it as a cure for conditions like epilepsy, mania, or melancholy. Another chemical, called “scopolamine,” in Belladonna is highly effective at reducing body secretions such as stomach acid, thereby helping with motion sickness. Healthline says that it is sometimes also used as a nutritional supplement for colds, fevers, and inflammation. The Indian system of Ayurveda often uses these berries, crushed into powder, for treating muscle pains, excessive sweating, bloating, insomnia, and respiratory distress, per Planet Ayurveda.

Don't overdose

However, since Belladonna has not been tested as a herbal supplement by the FDA, it should not be consumed without the advice of a doctor. Take a cue from the doctors of medieval times. When they fed their patients these purple berries, the patients went bonkers and started behaving erratically. So, even though many eye doctors today use this berry to dilate their patients’ pupils, others are afraid of bringing this into the treatment, or else they may end up getting labelled as sorcerers.

