All 89 Texas State Parks Will Offer One-Day Free Entry for Visitors This Week — Here’s What to Know

November 2 marks the 3rd annual celebration of Texas State Parks Day, the reason why officials have waived the entry fee.

If cartographers were to design a pictorial map of Texas’s national and State parks, the map would likely be punctuated with a lot of colorful doodles. Sitting on the globe in a shape that resembles an Index Pointing Up emoji, the Lone Star State is embroidered with a patchwork of natural park features that are not just magical but also reminiscent of times gone by. Here’s the good news. If you’re a state resident, you can avail a lucky chance to visit any or all of the 89 state parks on November 2nd for free, according to a report by the Texas Government Parks & Wildlife Department.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park signboard (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Brycia James)

With Texas State Parks Day on the horizon, the state is waiving its usual $8 entry fee for the third annual celebration, so residents will have free entry when visiting the parks. “We hope that Texas State Parks Day will inspire all Texans to get outside and explore what our great state has to offer,” said Rodney Franklin, State Parks Division Director. “We encourage you to spend time with family and discover what makes our state parks so special.”

Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Texas (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Danny Lehman)

This means guests can enjoy activities like wildlife watching, leisurely strolling, hiking, biking, swimming, and paddleboarding with their entire family, without having to shell out money at the entrance. The prickly, cactus-covered desert expanses and the celestial night skies of Big Bend; the rivers of Hill Country dotted with cypress trees; the carnivorous pitcher plants of Big Thicket that can turn into a giant insect if you get too close; the looming pink onion of the Enchanted Rock; the hardscrabble sands blanketing the shoreline of Moss Lake whose rosy sunset glow is accompanied by eerie creaks and groans. To think that all these delicacies are available to be relished for free is blatant serendipity.

Signboard of Enchanted Rock State park in Texas (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kelly Vandelien)

FOX 7 News Austin has even suggested names for some of the top places visitors can explore to grab the “happy day” offer. The list includes birding hikes at Brazos Bend, guided walk at Honey Creek State Natural Area, Prairie on Fire at Galveston State Park, Bird Photography in Lake Corpus Christi State Park, Guided Hike at Inks Lake State Park, Mission History Tour at Goliad State Park & Historic Site, Geology hike at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Track Talk at Dinosaur Valley State Park, and solar powered crafts in Mustang Island State Park among others.

Visitor peeking through a rocky cliff in Hueko Tanks State park in Texas (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Milehightraveler)

The offer is part of a tradition initiated from 2023’s centennial celebration. But this is not your only lucky chance. If you happen to skip this offer, you have another opportunity ahead of Veterans Day, falling on November 11. On this day, Texas State Park visitors can avail Parkland Passports available only to veterans, active duty, and Gold Star family members. The cardholders are granted free entry to all the Texas state parks.

Keyhole at Pedernales in Texas (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Keira Elise)

"Texas Parks and Wildlife and state parks join everyone in expressing our appreciation to veterans and the service men and women of our military," said Franklin." We thank you all for your service and hope you enjoy the cooler fall weather and beautiful colors in one of Texas’ state parks!" Reservations for November 2nd can be made online on the state parks website, noting that all the other fees are still applicable on this day.

