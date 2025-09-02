Fisherman Catches One-of-a-Kind Orange Shark Swimming Off Costa Rica’s Coast

After the shark was discovered, scientists proposed that its unusual orange color was due to a biological phenomenon.

Just off the Caribbean coast in Costa Rica, nestling in the heart of Tortuguero National Park, are brackish brown-green waters where canals and wetlands merge into the sea. The waters, which also cradle wild animals like manatees, sea turtles, crocodiles, and bull sharks, are painted in the undertones of volcanic ash and jungle vegetation that seep inside from the surrounding landforms. And like the masquerading color of these waters, there’s a creature swimming inside that stirs up otherworldly imaginations of cosmic fantasies: a nurse shark glowing bright orange, according to a report published in Marine Biodiversity.

In August 2024, fisherman Garvin Watson was on a fishing trip when he spotted this orange-colored shark shimmering like a gigantic candy with ghostly white eyes glaring at him. Documenting the discovery, he and his team reflected upon how this unusually colored shark could open up transformational avenues for scientists to explore.

Watson was on a regular fishing trip, aboard a boat, when he caught this 6-foot, 6-inch, neon-orange creature swimming in the waters like a surreal water goddess, painting a dramatic contrast and instantly stirring up the curiosity of marine biologists and animal scientists across the globe. "It was incredible," Watson, owner of the Parismina Domus Dei Hotel, told USA TODAY, and added, "We couldn't believe what we had in front of us, an orange shark that looked like an alien."

Noting in the journal report, scientists hailed the discovery as the first of its kind. This is the first time a shark with an orange color has been recorded in the chronicles of marine biology. Typically, a nurse shark is known for its brown or grey skin. But this one featured an unusual orange pigmentation, a biological phenomenon called “xanthism.” The phenomenon that blurs the darker pigments and causes the range of yellows and goldens to highlight, making the orange color dominant. The phenomenon is regarded as rare in fish like sharks, and is also called “albinism.”

Albinism is characterized by white eyes, as the unusual shark in Costa Rica is depicted. The disorder is caused due to little or no production of a pigment called “melanin,” which can cause the color of a creature’s skin, hair, and eyes to turn white. In this case, the shark’s eyes showed no irises, just stark white hollows. According to the researchers, this is the first documented case of xanthism in cartilaginous fishes in the Caribbean, challenging existing notions about pigmentation and the survival of marine creatures.

And although the scientists believe that its lifespan will not be affected by this carrot-colored pigmentation or genetic variations, per New Scientist. Sustainability Times also noted that this unusual pigmentation could unleash a cesspool of possibilities for exploring how environmental factors influence colors in sharks. From a broader perspective, this shark offers a fresh glimpse into the window of marine biology, highlighting how environmental pressures and genetic diversity help shape marine ecosystems.

