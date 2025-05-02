FDA Warns Target Shoppers to Stop Using This Popular Item After Almost 200,000 Cans Get Recalled

The canned products, as the FDA warned, all carried the expiration date of October 28, 2026, with an unknown contamination.

“Beans, beans, the musical fruit. The more you eat, the more you do,” the infamous jingle sung by Bart Simpson might no longer be as valid as it was from the time ever since. The emerald sticks packed with calcium are now meddled with a “foreign object” that, instead of boosting their immunity, can end up poisoning the eater's body. In March 2025, Del Monte Foods Inc. issued a product recall for 200,000 cans of Target’s Good & Gather Cut Green Beans. Shortly afterwards, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall notice, asking consumers to return or throw out these cans, according to Food and Wine.

Cluster of green beans (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Sonja Langford)

A product recall is when customers are requested to return or dispose of the specified products because they are contaminated with harmful ingredients. Although the notice didn’t specify the details of the “foreign object,” it stated that “197,808 cans of Good & Gather Cut Green Beans, or 8,242 cases,” were subjects of this analysis. This was a “Class II recall,” which, according to the FDA, is a “situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

A cluster of green beans (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Meghan Schiereck)

Food Safety News explains that the potential foreign object contaminants in canned goods usually include everything from metal to plastic or materials "introduced while processing." Each of these ingredients can pose a serious risk to the consumer, as they might experience choking, digestive discomfort, or gastrointestinal issues. In this recall, the product in question is the “Good & Gather Cut Green Beans in cans with a net weight of 14.5 ounces.” These green beans are distributed across states like Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Green beans arranged in a 3D cluster (Representative Image Source: FreePik)

When PEOPLE reviewed the product recall document, they stated that Del Monte Foods “initiated the recall of the canned vegetables in a precautionary move after identifying the contamination risk.” All the cans, distributed throughout the country, came with the expiration date of October 28, 2026. Neither the California-based Del Monte nor the FDA has elaborated any details or shared any information about what to do with these cans, but they have advised customers to discard the item or return it to the retailer. They can also contact Target Guest Relations at (800) 440-0680 for a refund, per ABC News. In case you’re experiencing any trouble or illness, contact your doctor as soon as possible.

A bowl of salad containing chopped green beans (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Cats Coming)

This isn’t the only recall the FDA has issued this year. PEOPLE reports that another Class II recall for more than 2.4 million cases of MadeGood Granola Bars was issued in the U.S. for potentially containing metal pieces. Sold by the company Riverside Natural Foods Inc., the granola bars were recalled in certain batches. As for the green beans recall, it has been declared as “ongoing.” So, unlike the typical nature of this vegetable, certain cans of these green beans may no longer explode with a hotbed of nutrients in that pan of simmering water, soup, or hot sauce.