Experts Reveal Why Holding Onto Those Extra Sauce Packets from Takeout Might Be a Risky Idea

An expert has weighed in on the shelf life of the otherwise eternally preserved food sauce packets at home, and how to repurpose them.

Most homes across the globe now boast of a stash of sauce packets either to be reused or sit on the shelf for years to come. With every takeout or delivery, comes a handful of condiments that create an abundance that is never exhausted. But expert Matt Taylor finds it important to highlight and reiterate that even sauce packets do have expiration dates. Though they may last longer when unopened, these condiments can only last for a limited time, per a report by Food Republic.

"When it comes to fast food sauces, such as BBQ or ranch, they can typically stay safe for several months when unopened, where they are classed as shelf stable and do not require refrigeration,” said Taylor, who serves as the director of Food Safety Consulting at the National Science Foundation (NSF). People love their tiny servings of sauce varieties that significantly elevate the food’s taste. However, these packets are not eternally preserved and may need to be refrigerated when needed. "Their shelf life can decrease significantly, and that product may need to be stored in chilled conditions before being discarded," the expert added.

The more popular condiments like ketchup, BBQ, tartar, and salad dressings can remain safe to consume for a year, while taco sauce, soy sauce, and mustard last as long as two years. Tabasco and vinegar remain unaffected for up to four years until spoilage. However, it is essential to note that the packets are tightly packed or sealed without any puncture or opening, which may lead to contamination. When opened, their shelf life is decreased to a few weeks to months and must be refrigerated. Taylor also suggested factors that would indicate whether the sauce sachets may have gone bad. To start, foul odor and moldy appearance may give it away.

"Signs that a sauce packet has gone bad include off-smells, changes in color, or separation of ingredients, and presence of mold," Taylor explained. Packets will appear puffed up, sticky, or damaged; the condiments are likely contaminated and unfit for consumption. In some cases, the packets will have a “best by” or “use by” date. The report adds that this suggests a high-quality standard for the sauce products rather than being a safety guideline. “When in doubt, throw it out!” quipped Taylor, stating his golden rule. Additionally, the sauce packets can be repurposed in more ways than one. From homemade salad dressings to packing the sauce packets to outdoor camps or grills, they can be used sustainable way and minimize food wastage overall.

Another ingenious way to reuse the handy sauce packets is to freeze them to be used as ice packs later on, per another Food Republic report. For those who are not a fan of sauces, they can avoid wastage by popping them into the freezer and using them for skincare or relieving injuries. Considering the vast customer base, the global sauce market itself was estimated to be approximately $64.49 billion in 2024, according a 360i Research. This number will significantly increase by 2025 and is projected to grow to $90 billion over the next five years. While these condiments make meals more fun, they are also high in sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats that could negatively affect our health, per Healthline.