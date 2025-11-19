Experts Believe 'Ocean Storms' Under Antarctic Ice May Accelerate Glacier Melt and Sea-Level Rise

Scientists have identified storm-like circulation patterns beneath the Antarctic ice shelves.

As strange as it may sound, scientists seem to have found a strong connection between storms and Antarctic ice. The latter is often brought up in conversations about global warming or glacier retreat, but rarely in the context of a storm. Researchers at the University of California, Irvine, and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory hopped on an Antarctic expedition and found something unusual. They identified storm-like circulation patterns beneath the Antarctic ice shelves. According to the study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the entity has prompted aggressive melting of ice, raising concerns about the sea level rise. The researchers also claimed that their study is the first to explore ocean-induced ice shelf melting.

Melted Antarctic ice floating on water (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | David Merron Photography)

The calculation is made through a weather timescale of just days versus seasonal or annual timeframes. They were able to connect the "ocean storm" to the extreme ice melt at Thwaites Glacier and Pine Island Glacier. Using a climate-stimulating model and observation tools, the researchers derived 200-meter-resolution pictures of submesoscale ocean features across 10 km. The area is quite small compared to the massive ocean and the huge ice slabs spread across the Antarctic. Nevertheless, the study is one-of-a-kind and fulfills a gap in the previous research. "I call this ambitious use of modeling to uncover a process that has never been observed and improve our understanding of Antarctica's potential contribution to sea level rise," said study co-author Yoshihiro Nakayama, assistant professor of engineering at Dartmouth.

Sunrise in Antarctica (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tenedos)

Initially, the researchers planned to use the climate stimulating model to get an estimation of the. But to their surprise, the data was quite accurate. "Our model matches the data so well, we can go an extra step. We can extrapolate further to say there's weather-like storms hitting and melting the ice," Nakayama added. They found that the "ocean storms" cause significant environmental damage, like any other regular hurricane.

Study lead author Mattia Poinelli, a UC Irvine postdoctoral scholar in Earth system science and NASA JPL research affiliate, also explained the harsh consequences of these storms beneath the Antarctic ice sheets. "In the same way hurricanes and other large storms threaten vulnerable coastal regions around the world, submesoscale features in the open ocean propagate toward ice shelves to cause substantial damage," Poinelli said. The submesoscales allow warm water to enter the small cavities on the ice, eventually causing them to melt away.

Icebergs collapsing. Melting sea ice triggered by global warming. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Koen Swiers)

"The processes are ubiquitous year-round in the Amundsen Sea Embayment and represent a key contributor to submarine melting," the study author added. Poinelli and his colleagues were able to identify a loop caused by the ocean storms or submesoscales. The more the ice melts, the more turbulence is generated, which eventually causes more ice shelf melting. And this continues in a loop. "Submesoscale activity within the ice cavity serves both as a cause and a consequence of submarine melting," the study lead revealed. The unstable melted water from the ice slabs helps intensify the storm-like pattern, which then drives "even more melting through upward vertical heat fluxes."

These findings matter because they highlight how fine oceanic features that are often neglected in studies play a vital role in the overall loss. "This underscores the necessity to incorporate these short-term, 'weatherlike' processes into climate models for more comprehensive and accurate projections of sea level rise," Poinelli added, as per Phys.org.

More on Green Matters

Antarctica Is Seeing ‘Abrupt Changes’ And Experts Warn It 'Will Affect The Generations to Come'

Scientists Looked Beneath Antarctica’s Sea Ice — and Found a Strange Upside-Down World

Massive Antarctic Iceberg Breaks Away, Revealing More Than 1,000 Nests Made by Unexpected Creatures