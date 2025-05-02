Dad Comes up With a ‘Scientific’ Plan to Make His Son Eat His Veggies — And We're Taking Notes

When the dad used his 'scientific' method to check his son's belly, the little boy was convinced and agreed to eat his broccoli.

It's quite ironic that the healthiest foods end up being disliked the most, especially due to their boring taste. Take green vegetables like spinach, kale, cabbage, or broccoli, for instance - many grown-ups hesitate to reach for them even once a day, much less during every meal. If this is what adults feel like about green veggies, children despising them shouldn't come as a surprise. But when it comes to kids, there's one loophole - we can trick those innocent souls. A dad who goes by u/Thund3rbolt has found a brilliant method to convince his son to finish the broccoli pieces on his plate. And for this, he resorts to 'science.'

Dad convinces son that he has room for more veggies in his belly. (Image Source: Reddit | u/Thund3rbolt)

In the early 1600s, dark green leafy vegetables like salad greens, spinach, kale, and broccoli entered North America with the help of Africans. Since then, these veggies have been deemed as great sources of nutrition, especially vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, and high levels of fiber, iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium, as per the USDA. Doctors, dietitians, and nutritionists have been constantly insisting that people include these veggies in their meals. So, when the dad realized that his son was not consuming enough of his broccoli, he decided to show him "scientifically" that the little boy's tummy is asking for more of it, and a "multimeter" came to the dad's rescue!

Dad feeds little boy broccoli. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vanessa Loring)

As the video begins, we can see that the little boy, sitting at the dining table, has not finished the food placed in two bowls in front of him. With a multimeter in hand, the dad stands next to the boy, asking him to put his finger on the device. The kid takes the instructions seriously. The dad then asks his son to lift his shirt up so he could check "if his belly is full," proceeds to put the diodes on his stomach, and even asks him to take a "deep breath." Suddenly, the little boy looks curious as the multimeter starts beeping. The dad then explains, "Oh, no! It says you have room for two more broccolis. You have three left but you only gotta eat two."

This ingenious trick worked like magic, and the little one immediately said, "Okay!" and gobbled up two broccoli pieces. The look of pride filled the dad's face as his "parenting experiment" worked out. "Can't argue with science," he quipped in the caption. Over a hundred comments poured in, and people were in awe of the dad's witty thinking. "I wish I had known this science years ago," said u/sanjsrik. "Damn I wish I spent the extra $10 on my multimeter for the stomach capacity feature," joked u/Connorgreen_44. u/CowComprehensive9973 called it the "literal definition of beating the system."

Broccoli has a unique trait that is not found in most other veggies - its sulfur compound called sulforaphane. This compound is a wonderful solution for lowering blood sugar, stopping cancer cells from forming, and even keeping your bone joints healthy, thus preventing osteoarthritis, as per WebMD. So, it's only fair that the dad expected his little boy to load up on his veggies, even though he had to trick him for it. While the first instinct for many people when cooking broccoli is to boil then, there's, in fact, a much easier way that retains the nutrients in the vegetable while also enhancing its taste - sautéing it. Who knows, it could be a boon for desperate parents who strive to include green vegetables in their kids' diet.