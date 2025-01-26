Cosmetics Expert Begs People Not to Leave Their Makeup Bags Under the Sink or Near the Shower

Skincare and makeup give our skin a flawless look but the reality could be different if you do not follow this precaution.

The makeup and cosmetics industry is thriving as multitudes of companies claim to be healthy for the skin providing nourishment from fish oils, plant and mineral extracts, organic chemicals, and whatnot. Makeup enthusiasts must make extra efforts to ensure the protection of their skin regardless of the brand promises about their products being ready-made for skin care. Cosmetic experts suggest that the makeup and skincare stored in kitbags could become a potential breeding ground for diseases if not cleaned regularly, per the Mirror.

Lipstick and other cosmetic products scattered on a table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Beata Dudova)

At present, the internet is flooded with jiffy makeup hacks and tutorials to obtain flawless skin and appearance within minutes. But what the makeup influencers do not show is the myriads of precautions and best practices for the safe storage of cosmetic products and preventing harmful bacteria from thriving in them. Particularly, storing your often expensive products in makeup bags to keep them safe and organized, as is the general practice, can backfire with skin problems like acne, clogged pores, skin irritation, and in extreme cases, infections.

A colony of germs tested in a lab. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Edward Jenner)

Saffron Hughes, a professional makeup artist from FalseEyelashes.co.uk, explained that dead skin cells and bacteria are transferred into handbags and cosmetic pouches after application. When left uncleaned for some time, mold and bacteria grow in the unhygienic environment also impacting the applicators, makeup products, and the storage area. Hughes said studies conducted on makeup bags have found that 90% of them are contaminated with harmful microbes like E. coli, streptococcus, and staphylococcus due to lack of hygiene.

Person dabbing their makeup brush in the box of setting powder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | cottonbro studio)

Besides cleaning the cosmetic bags, the expert noted that maintaining hygiene in every aspect, including wiping and replacing lids on the products is mandatory. “Leaving lids open may seem harmless, but it’s actually a silent invitation to bacteria,” she added. Hence, the expert suggested that double-checking the product whether the lid is tightly sealed after use could be a crucial step towards ensuring safety. Hughes further explained, “This simple step prevents moist air from entering the product and creates the perfect humid conditions for bacterial growth, which can lead to skin problems."

Skincare lotions and makeup products placed near a shower in the bathroom. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kaboompics.com)

Storing cosmetic bags or products near the shower or under the sink could become the worst-case scenario. The proximity to the shower or sink shall become a source of moisture for the bacteria and, in turn, speed up the formation of mold providing an ideal environment for their survival. Not just the storage, makeup enthusiasts must be conscious about the applicators and makeup products too. According to the expert's opinion, most people tend to focus on maintaining the hygiene of brushes and blenders and often “overlook” the cosmetics.

Multiple makeup brushes on a table-top. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ray Piedra)

However, it is not a good practice to simply use the makeup products until exhaustion while replacing the applicators. “Dust, dead skin cells, and product build-up can accumulate on your beauty products. My research has shown that E. coli, fungus, and staphylococcus aureus can be found on these products—bacteria that can cause serious skin infections if not addressed,” Hughes shared. As a result, people experience sudden skin irritations, allergies, and breakouts soon after applying makeup products. Irritant contact dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis are some of the most common skin disorders caused by cosmetics, per a report by the National Skin Centre.

Woman applying makeup. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Adrienn)

A few precautionary measures that are non-negotiable include discarding out-of-date products, assessing the quality of makeup products, wiping surfaces like table tops and dressers with disinfectants or soap water and regularly cleaning storage areas. New or clean products can be well contaminated by placing them into dirty drawers or boxes.