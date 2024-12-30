Camper Tests Dirty Pond Water Before and After Passing It Through Water Filtration System- Stunning Results Ensued

Drinking water is inevitably perishable and a camper provided visuals of the risks involved in drinking contaminated water.

Drinking water is an essential resource but one can't deny the fact that it's perishable. But a camper named John who goes by @woodsboun.doutdoors on TikTok demonstrated how even dirty pond water can be filtered to make it seemingly fit for consumption. However, he issued a full disclosure of his observations and advised that water should be boiled before drinking regardless of the appearance. In a viral TikTok video, the camper attempted to test the effectiveness of water filters by comparing slides of dirty water and filtered water.

A man looking at his boiling water in a forest. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock project)

He explained that he would be testing the water from an unhygienic source under a microscope after passing it through a portable water filter he was carrying. “I am going to take a sample of really nasty pond water and see what it looks like on a microscopic level,” the nature lover said. The video quickly cut through the steps as he prepared the slide and slid it under a microscope for observation. The camper was surprised to find a slide full of microscopic organisms whose names he was not aware of.

Plants and flowers floating on a dirty pond. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alexey Demidov)

“I’m not a microbiologist. So I don’t know the names of a lot of these things,” John said. He confirmed that the dirty pond water contained some “nasty looking creatures” crawling around and why he would certainly avoid drinking from them. “You can really see the importance of water purification when you’re out in the wild,” the camper added. The video captured stunning visuals of different microorganisms wriggling and swimming around the slide. Some of the microbes resembled mite-like creatures while others were usually shapeless or elongated. He highlighted that is not advisable to drink water from a stagnant pond whereas a flowing water source is usually considerable.

A person testing water in a laboratory. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anna Tarazvich)

For the next part of his experiment, the camper collected the dirty pond water in a water bag and passed it through a portable filter straw. Pouring it into a cup, he was surprised to observe the distinct color change. “It’s coming out almost crystal clear,” the camper stated. Nevertheless, he still did not rule out the possibility of the filter water being impure. “But that doesn’t always mean it’s safe to drink,” he noted.

Man in yellow jacket and blue pants standing near orange and gray dome tent. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Thirdman)

A quick examination of the clean water slide under the microscope revealed that the filtered water was, in fact, much cleaner than its former counterpart. All the moving microorganisms from the previous slide were not visible besides some minute debris and tiny bubbles. “I don’t really see much of anything…not much else to look at, which is a good thing,” he said. Yet, human error could be possible as the camper suggested that he could have “missed” some details in an attempt to raise caution about consuming filtered water from dirty sources. “So always still boil your water if you can,” John concluded. The video did not receive enough recognition from viewers despite the valuable content and information.

A tranquil waterfall in a lush green forest. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Yesim G. Ozdemir)

Pond water typically contains bacteria that are diverse and can be categorized into natural and harmful, with each adding value to the pond’s ecosystem. Cyanobacteria (commonly blue-green algae), Nitrogen Cycle Bacteria (NCB), Acid-producing bacteria, and iron-oxidizing bacteria are some of the common natural microorganisms found in ponds. These bacteria break down organic matter and waste into essential nutrients and compounds that benefit water plants and animals, per a report by Living Water Aeration. In contrast, some of the harmful bacteria include E. coli– often found in contaminated water, disease-causing Salmonella and Legionella, and other types of coliform bacteria.

