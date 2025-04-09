Cameron Diaz Shares Delicious Plant-Based Alternative to Buffalo Wings — And It's Loaded With Fiber

Cameron Diaz vouches for this yummy and healthy alternative to Buffalo Wings for game night, best paired with her wine brand.

Cameron Diaz unveiled her favorite recipe, which replaces the widely relished appetizer, Buffalo wings, with a healthy alternative that is rich in nutrients. Though the Hollywood star is not a vegan, she was keen on sharing the recipe for cauliflower wings with her enormous 12 million fanbase on Instagram. In a popular video, Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) introduced her very own “cauliflower buffalo wings,” which she intended to make as a celebration for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers playoffs in 2020.

A person holding a cauliflower head. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kaboompics)

Starting with the ranch dressing itself, the Knight and Day star revealed sour cream as her favorite, topped with ranch packet seasoning. She then dived right into the recipe and peeled a cauliflower head. “If you overcook it, it just reduces down to zero,” Diaz noted. Therefore, she recommended leaving the cauliflower intact for an enhanced buffalo wing shape and “dipping effect.” The actress kept it really simple, although the initial part of her recipe had to be discarded because she did not like the consistency of the flour and almond milk mixed together.

A plate of saucy buffalo wings with dip sauce. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sergio Arreola)

The batter would have made for the crispy crust of the cauliflower wings, but Diaz decided to take a different route with her special dish. Now going for hot-sauce roasted wings, she heated a pan of butter and combined it with buffalo hot sauce. Her secret for the roasted cauliflower lay in the spicy seasoning of garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Sprinkling a lot of those on the cauliflower, Diaz set the cauliflower bits in the oven for a few minutes until golden and tender. She then cooked the cauliflower in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. As the final step, the actor tossed the cauliflower in her hot sauce gravy, properly coating every bit, and then served it with her favorite ranch dressing.

A person cutting vegetables. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anna Shvets)

The Bad Teacher star, 52, who is known for her love for food and a conscious lifestyle, was impressed by her super-easy appetizer recipe and could barely contain her enthusiasm while tasting the dish. Earlier, she gave a quick shout-out to the vegan wine brand she co-founded with Katherine Power, Avaline, suggesting the fiber-rich dish tastes best with the Rose bottle. “Great for Game Day & pairs great with @avaline Rose. Go Lakers!” Diaz mentioned in the caption. Cauliflower wings are a great alternative to the traditional appetizer that originated in Buffalo, New York, thus the name. The plant-based recipe has become popular among vegetarians and foodies alike.

Close up photo of baked cauliflower. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kaboompics)

With a celebrity of Diaz’s stature promoting the dish, the intrigue around cauliflower wings will only get better. By the same token, several of her fans seemed to have tried the recipe out or planned to as they chimed in with their reactions. “Making it tonight. Bam,” wrote one person (@kimberlyglass10) while another (@beapusia) shared, “Yummy, yummy. Thank you, Cameron.” Someone else (@annie080808) hailed the actor’s spontaneity and said, “I actually cook like you, whatever happens along the way!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

Cauliflower is a popular vegetable among vegans given its ability to replace several meat ingredients. Besides, it offers more than a fibrous diet, along with an array of vitamins and antioxidants, per Healthline. In addition, calcium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus are some of the other minerals that aid in several health benefits.

You can follow @camerondiaz on Instagram for more updates on her healthy cooking recipes.