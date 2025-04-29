Blake Lively Jokes About Her ‘Balanced Breakfast’ — It Has Nothing to Do With Protein or Fiber

The actress had this 'not so healthy' but drool-worthy breakfast while shooting on the set of her 2024 movie 'It Ends With Us'.

Blake Lively is perched as a jewel upon the shoulders of Hollywood, casting an unsurpassed brilliance. In It Ends With Us, she became the vulnerable flower shopkeeper who lost her father and became attracted to a controlling man. In The Shallows, she slipped into the power-packed vibe of a fighter who had to kill the shark if she wanted to survive. From a charismatic female in Gossip Girl to the peppy tooth fairy in Sandman, her resume drips with versatility, not to forget her iconic fashion sense. But there’s something else Lively can’t live without: food. And it’s not just salads, protein shakes, or veggie bowls; it’s also what those who are not celebrities eat. Cakes, for instance.

Happy woman stares at the cake she is holding (Representative Image Source: FreePik)

In an Instagram story that Lively shared in 2024 and was reposted by The Hive (@hellofromthehive), she showed the breakfast she had that day, while shooting on the set of her movie It Ends With Us, a film based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name. "When working long hours, it's important to start the day with a balanced breakfast," the mom of four wrote in the post, according to the story screenshot.

The post featured Lively in a blue dress, sitting in a car, holding a box of sweet blueberry cinnamon buns from The Hive, a pastry and coffee shop located in Hoboken, New Jersey, in collaboration with @sistersnacking. The Green Lantern star also wrote that The Hive's blueberry cinnamon buns deserve their own religion. “Holy Hell,” she exclaimed. She also called out Gen Z people, thanking them for posting suggestions about delicious foods and places to eat. "Thank you, Gen Z foodies, for posting about delicious places so I can then stalk and eat them."

This is just one instance, but elsewhere, Lively has openly stated her love for food in general, too. “To be around me, you must love food or I’m the most obnoxious person you’ve ever met,” Lively told Marie Claire in July 2012, and added, “I’m in a big cooking phase. That’s all I’ll talk about. If you went to my house and didn’t know who it belonged to, you would not think it belonged to an actress.” As she said, she also embodies a passion for cooking, not just food. Just talk about her impromptu cooking session with Brandon Sklenar, where they tried their hand at making a bowl of hot chocolate cookies "without a single hitch."

In an Instagram post, she also confessed that she is obsessed with Betty Crocker Bake & Fill ever since she was seventeen. Watermelon cake is her all-time favourite. Also, the founder of Betty Buzz, a premium line of sparkling non-alcoholic beverages, Lively, has since endorsed the brand’s drinks. “They’re like soda if it were made of fresh fruits and garnishes. Or sparkling water if it were an everlasting gobstopper of flavor,” as she describes them. In another post, she shared a lip-smacking box of cookies and small sweet treats, writing, “Why can’t I quit you?” Well, celebrities, in a way, are just like ordinary humans with extraordinary cravings.