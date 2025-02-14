Beyoncé Doesn't Eat One Particular Food on Mondays and It Has Helped Her Stay in Shape

Queen Bey, who once followed a 44-day diet for her Coachella performance, now swears by a healthy hack to maintain her physique.

Beyonce is going strong with her perfect physique even at 43. The pop icon, who is on the verge of hitting the Cowboy Carter worldwide tour, is relentless about her diet regime but not shy to share her secret with the world. She opened up on Instagram about a trend she has followed that restricts her meals depending on the day of the week. Queen Bey never really came off as a fitness freak but her persistent elegance has sparked curiosity about her personal meal hacks. It appears that Mondays are important for the Diva singer as she limits herself to only plant-based foods, as reported by the Mirror.

A bowl of vegan food on a table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ella Olsson)

Unveiling her secret routine in an Instagram post back in January 2019, Beyonce claimed that “meatless Mondays” was her approach to a more health-focused lifestyle. The trend basically suggests that avoiding meat consumption at least once a week, if not going totally vegan, is healthy for the body. Not only that, the Grammy winner also vouched for the diet trend while encouraging her fans to try it out. While the Texas Hold ‘Em singer may not be a health expert, wellness dietitian Angela Snyder from Houston Methodist has weighed in on the diet hack suggesting the benefits of consuming plant proteins.

A person grabbing a slice of a vegetarian pizza. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Maarten van den Heuvel)

“For starters, we know that plant proteins are more environmentally sustainable than their animal meat counterparts. Second, eating a plant-based diet comes with many health benefits,” Snyder said. She explained that "Meatless Mondays" could be perceived as a gateway to incorporating more plant-based meals and eventually avert dependency on meat foods. It will allow people to “reap the benefits” of plant proteins and also shift their mindset. “It's not something many of us are used to doing, so starting by going meatless just once per week is really approachable for most people,” she added.

Fresh vegetables are chopped and set in dishes on the table. (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | Silvia)

Low risks of type 2 diabetes and better heart health are linked with consuming less meat, particularly red meat sources like pork, lamb, and beef which may increase LDL or bad cholesterol levels in the body. Speaking of Beyonce, the much-loved singer has a few other quirks when it comes down to a healthy diet. A typical breakfast for her includes smoothies, cereal, and proteins. “I always have breakfast—say, scrambled egg whites, a vegetable smoothie, or whole-grain cereal with low-fat milk," the Crazy In Love singer once told Shape, as reported by Eating Well. Earlier, the mother of three also took up a 44-day vegan diet to prepare for her 2018 Coachella performance, per Women’s Health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

"I’ve given up meat, except for turkey, this summer. I’m trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can’t do it today. Maybe tomorrow. Ha!” she quipped. Whereas, her lunch staples are many vegetables and fish. While solid foods are essential, Beyonce is aware of her hydration needs as well, usually drinking a gallon of water a day with lemon. The Irreplaceable singer, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, was spotted once too often dining at vegan restaurants raising speculation about her dietary choices. However, she later clarified that while she advocates for green diets she does not want to encourage the idea that she is a vegan because it would not be true. “It’s important that you know I am not a vegan,” she once dished to the New York Times.