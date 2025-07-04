Bathtubs Can Be The Ultimate Plant-Care Hack You Need Before Your Next Travel, Say Experts

Gardening experts have shared an unconventional method that makes the best use of a bathtub for indoor plants.

A plant enthusiast dreads time away from their plant babies. While the sound of a vacation is music to the ears for humans, indoor plants in most homes suffer during this joyful time. For people who dedicate a big chunk of their day to caring for their plants, leaving them without food and water for days can be a tough decision to make. But it’s not the only way to do it. A gardening expert has weighed in on a resourceful technique to keep your houseplants fresh and green when away on longer trips. It does not require any fancy equipment but only a moist towel in a bathtub, per Real Simple.

Gardening expert shares bathtub hack for plants

When traveling, it is beneficial to plan ahead to ensure the survival of indoor plants. For this hack to work, Andrew Porwol, a landscaping expert and founder of Garden Centre Shopping, advises moving the plants to a bathtub in groups. The plants should be lined with a towel over a shallow layer of water to create a moist environment. “This creates more humidity and is perfect for plants to survive," he said. This method is particularly useful for longer trips and may seem unconventional, but it makes sure the plants thrive even after days of neglect.

According to GardenGram, plants absorb moisture through the pores in their leaves and roots. When in environments with high humidity, plants absorb moisture from the air and soil, but this process is hindered in drier climates. Low humidity affects their ability to retain water and essential processes like photosynthesis and transpiration that ensure the plants’ survival. The humidity threshold for plants also ranges among species, with tropical plants needing high levels to thrive while desert plants like cacti and snake plants can live in dry environments.

Other measures to keep plants alive while you travel

As important as it is for plants, sunlight can affect their well-being when continuously exposed. Therefore, expert Mark Thompson suggests storing them away from the sun when traveling to make sure the plants don’t wilt. Moreover, since watering would be impossible when away from home, the constant sunlight will only dry out the plants more. “If you’re going to be gone for three or four days, just by moving them out of the full sun, you could potentially keep them from getting wilted,” said Thompson, a garden expert and co-owner of Shoppe. During long vacations that extend more than a few weeks, it is best to hire help to water your precious plants and come home to the greenery. On YouTube, Good & Planty explained how to care for plants before leaving for more than two weeks.

Self-watering planters and plants that are resistant can also be useful for plant owners who frequently travel. According to the Royal Horticultural Society, watering plants thoroughly before leaving can leave them in a cooler environment and prevent the houseplants from feeling thirsty. A short-term vacation can be made up for by covering the plants with a clear plastic bag and sealing it. The water vapor will collect on the inner lining of the plastic bag and then be reused by the plant for moisture. While indoor plants are a beautiful decor, they require time and effort to keep them thriving in an indoor environment, which is atypical for most plants.