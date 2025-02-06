Are You Blowing Your Nose the Wrong Way? An Expert Reveals How It Should Be Done Instead

An allergy expert demonstrated the right way to blow your nose and it is easier than what we've been doing for ages.

Social media has taken over the modern world as it now influences even the most regular daily habits of people’s lives, for better or worse. At this point, you may be even blowing your nose wrong. While most of the dos and don’ts videos appear fascinating, they are overlooked in reality but we all need a solution for stuffed-up noses. But Dr. Zachary Rubin (@rubin.allergy), a TikTok-famous pediatrician is here to warn you of the detrimental effects of improperly blowing your nose that may cause ear infections.

A man blowing his nose at his home. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Gustavo Fring)

Specializing in allergy and immunology, the doctor recently pointed out that several people blow their nose in an incorrect manner that “could potentially cause some damage.” In the viral clip, Dr. Rubin cheekily suggested that people fail to realize blowing hard with both nostrils can lead to health complications. “They’re blowing their nose very hard and doing it with both nostrils at the same time,” he said. He did not keep his 1.2 million viewers waiting and quickly explained that the “increased pressure” in the nostrils results in a greater possibility of causing damage to the nasal passages. This may ultimately result in nosebleeds, especially during dry weather conditions.

A baby girl sneezing with her hands. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Gustavo Fring)

“Also, that built-up pressure in your nasal passages could end up going in multiple directions,” the expert revealed. The pressure is then randomly distributed throughout the nasal passages, including the back where the eustachian tubes connecting to the middle ear are also present. “So, you could be displacing mucus, bacteria, viruses, etc., into the eustachian tube and potentially increase the risk of having an ear infection,” the immunologist said. In rare cases, excessive blockage in the eustachian tube may cause an eardrum rupture resulting in temporary hearing loss, per Healthline.

A boy holding his ear due to ear pain. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Blowing out your nose in an incorrect manner may cause trauma to the ears, particularly during the winter when cold and flu seasons are at their peak. A report by Accurate Hearing Systems urged people to be careful about exaggerated blowing as it also promotes dizziness in addition to ear problems. A small pop at the end of a blowout is the eustachian tube equalizing the pressure of the inner and outer ear, indicating minor damage in the eardrum. With the misconception clarified, Dr. Rubin then advised the internet to softly blow out on a tissue with only one nostril each time. It was the “best way” to prevent any infections and internal damage in the nasal passage. “Don’t do it too hard. It should be comfortable,” he suggested to his 1.6 million followers.

A person washing their hands with a soap at the sink. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Burst)

For the final step, it must be ensured that people wash their hands with soap and water to avoid germs spreading to others. However, it is better to refrain from blowing out at times of little to no mucus discharge. Most internet users were baffled that people did not know this method while some others had qualms about the doctor's suggestion. "Nope. Snot won't exit my nostrils if I do it slowly," one person (@cutlasschic) said while another netizen (@therealrutht) similarly noted, "If I do it gently the giant boogers from way up there don't come out." They identified as someone with chronic sinusitis and sinus infections.

Ear and sinus congestion are common occurrences that cause great discomfort. The National Institutes of Health highlighted the importance of sufficient hydration and a saline rinse to prevent mucus buildup in the areas. Other preventive measures include drinking herbal tea, using nasal drops, avoiding irritants that may trigger allergic reactions, and sleeping upright, among others.

You can follow @rubin.allergy on TikTok for more healthcare tips and medical updates.