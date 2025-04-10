Appliance Expert Issues Warning To People Who Use Detergent Pods for Laundry: ‘This Is What...'

The expert demonstrated what happens when people regularly use detergent pods and what alternative can best replace its purpose.

When looking for advice, you can always jump on social media, specifically TikTok, for eye-opening insights on random subjects– from health and fitness to home and food hacks. In the latest instance, The Appliance Dudes, who go by @theappliancedudes on the platform, warned the internet against using detergent pods and enlightened how it may wreak havoc in washing machines, jeopardizing their efficiency. Starting on a serious note, the expert said, “For the love of God, please tell me you’re not using these types of pods in your washing machine.”

Appliance expert demonstrates if detergent pods dissolve in water. (Image Source: TikTok | @theappliancedudes)

He was replying to a comment that spoke about people using too many different detergents at once for laundry. “If you are using these pods, or you’re using something similar, let’s say something like liquid detergent, then you are in for a serious disaster,” the TikTok creator warned. Depicting how detergent pods are difficult to dissolve with visuals, the expert disclosed that it does not work the way they are intended to. “The only thing beneficial about those pods is watching them break down in extremely hot water,” he said.

An appliance expert shows the inside of washing machines. (Image Source: TikTok | @theappliancedudes)

Then, the creator, who has about 82,000 followers, showcased how the detergent residues from the pod literally destroy the washing machine from within. Apparently, most people complain that the detergent pods fail to break down during a washing session and harm the machine instead. “This is what it does to your washing machine on the inside,” the appliance expert noted, adding visuals of rusted laundry pots and tumblers.

(Image Source: TikTok | @bbro2020)

As an alternative to liquid detergent and pods, he recommended using powdered detergents as they are way better for the machine and serve the purpose. “Or even better, something like these dissolvable laundry sheets,” the expert shared, demonstrating how easily these sheets dissolve in plain water, cold or warm. The creator’s wisdom stems from regularly dealing with clients with jammed-up washing machines. He regularly disassembles and opens up parts of the machine to check for residues, and is often alarmed by the layers of solidified detergent stuck in the pots.

(Image Source: TikTok | @.chopstix)

Meanwhile, the comments were flooded with insights from viewers. “The problem is people use way too much detergent,” wrote a person (@rigatoni16) while another (@tatt2ed.dw) said, “This happens in all machines even if you don't use soap at all.” Most people were divided on the fact that powder detergents are healthy for washing machines. “I learned the powder ones are the problem makers,” noted @becauseimbatman622. Similarly, someone else (@aunnaleigh) advised, “I have a top loader, before I put the clothes in, I turn the water on, pop the pods (which were a gift), throw away the casing and make sure all soap is mixed in with the water before I add my clothes.”

“I've been using pods for like a decade and never once had an issue with pods not dissolving. Put the pods in before anything else. Make sure it stays in contact with water for the whole cycle,” said @nadia.mcnally, refuting the expert’s claims. Some internet users were against using laundry sheets, even though the expert suggested it. “All the tests I've seen of sheets, they scored terribly. They fail to clean anything,” highlighted @dondark30. However, HowStuffWorks stated that powder detergent is, in fact, cheaper and more environmentally friendly than other options.

You can follow @theappliancedudes on TikTok for more laundry tips.