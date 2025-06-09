Aldi’s Churros Recalled in 13 States Due to an Undeclared Allergen — It Can Be Even Life-Threatening

A food safety announcement has issued a recall of a favorite sweet snack, churro bites, that could trigger severe reactions.

Churros are popular around the world due to their crunchy texture and simple yet delicious taste. People of all ages enjoy a good crunch of the sweet snack, often considered a breakfast item in several nations. The popularity creates a bigger demand for companies to manufacture churros, thus requiring governing bodies to remain vigilant about any misgivings. In the latest case, Aldi’s Casa Mamita Churro Bites, made by a New Jersey-based company, was recalled for an undeclared allergen that can potentially cause life-threatening allergic reactions in vulnerable people, per Food Safety News.

The manufacturer, Camerican International of Paramus, based in NJ, issued a public service announcement recalling the 7.05-ounce boxes of Aldi Brand Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream after the products were found to have undeclared milk in them. The ingredient label did not list milk, which is also a potential allergen for many, preventing consumers from making informed choices and preventing any potential allergic reactions. A consumer complaint indicated that the milk-containing product distributed in retail stores did not mention milk as an ingredient. The issue raised urged authorities to investigate the matter and cause a “temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.”

The recalled product was distributed in Aldi stores across the United States, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Moreover, the expiration date for products was listed as July 14, 2025. The recall announcement warns people against consuming the recalled product, thus preventing any health issues. If already purchased, customers can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. In a study published in ScienceDirect, adults used self-reported questionnaires to show that 1.9% to 4.3% of them had cow’s milk allergy.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, milk allergy causes the immune system to overreact to milk proteins, inducing stomach problems, itching, rash, and tingling around the mouth. In severe cases, a milk allergy may also cause anaphylaxis. This condition causes the airways to narrow and block breathing, resulting in a life-threatening situation. While there is no cure for milk allergies, it is suggested that it is best to avoid milk products. Milk is the third most common food allergen after peanuts and tree nuts that trigger anaphylaxis. If a person is allergic to milk, their immune system is likely sensitive to two proteins found in milk– casein and whey.

Casein is a byproduct of milk when it spoils or curdles and is generally found in cheese and yogurt. 80% of the protein content in milk is made up of this protein, also giving the food its characteristic white color. Whey, on the other hand, is a byproduct of the liquid part of milk when it curdles. It contributes 20% of the protein in milk. It is worth noting that milk allergy is not contagious and cannot spread to another person like communicable diseases. For anyone suspecting a milk allergy, it is advised to consult a medical professional to know for sure and avoid any possible allergic reactions in the future.