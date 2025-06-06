Aldi Shopper Buys Apple Sauce and Feeds It to Her Son — Then He Spit It Up: ‘This Had Come...'

The mother was petrified when she found out that her son's apple sauce pouch from ALDI's was contaminated.

Mass production of popular grocery store products increases the risk of quality control issues despite stringent regulations for manufacturers and retailers ensuring food safety. While fruits and vegetables are relatively easier to sort, packaged food in popular grocery chains often escapes notice of possible contamination or spoilage. When TikTok mom, Madi Jones (@madisynaubreyjones), fed her son a sealed pouch of applesauce from ALDI, she did not expect it to be contaminated with mold. In a viral video, she warned fellow moms on the internet to check their kids’ pouches thoroughly before feeding them apple sauce or any other packaged food.

Mom shares son's strange reaction to ALDI's apple sauce. (Image Source: TikTok | @madisynaubreyjones)

“This is a public service announcement for anyone who buys these pouches for their kids at Aldi’s. I eat them, too, so it’s not just for the kids,” Jones said. As she usually does, the mother of two fed her son one of the pouches she got from ALDI, but the kid happened to spit it back out. Perplexed by his strange behavior, Jones decided to investigate the matter. When she examined her son’s T-shirt, she spotted a few black stains and realized what had happened. “So, I’m like, why did he spit it off? So, I look at his shirt, and this had come out of his mouth,” she revealed. Initially, the mom was clueless about the stains but discovered the molds after she opened up the rest of the pouch.

TikTok mom reveals what she discovered inside an apple sauce pouch. (Image Source: TikTok | @madisynaubreyjones)

Pouring the apple sauce into a bowl, Jones showed how the product appeared rotten. “You can see the little black mold,” she highlighted. However, when she emptied another pouch from the same box into a plate to check for molds, the creator found that it was “perfectly” fine. The expiration dates for both the pouches were the end of November 2023. And yet, one of them was moldy. She warned, “Please, please, check your kids’ pouches.” She did not fail to mention that the moldy pouch was sealed and could not spot a visible hole for air to get through. “New fear unlocked. I will now be buying reusable pouches on Amazon,” she quipped.

Noting her genuine concern for health safety, people shared their thoughts in the comments. One person (@imqueendestiny23) said, “Air probably got to it somehow.” While another (@nichole.hil) supported the mom’s decision to buy reusable pouches. “Another reason the reusable pouches are a win, sister! It’s cheaper and safer!” Someone else (@westoneblack) explained, “Mold was in the machine they used or factory when they packaged them damn things. I would sue the company.” “Only in America,” stated @paris_198933.

Mold in apple sauce makes it highly unsafe to eat and should be tossed in the trash immediately. According to North Coast Organic, there are some ways to check if an apple sauce has gone bad. An odd color is the foremost sign of spoilage. In Jones’ case, the moldy pack seemed darker in color with a thick texture. Unpleasant odor and off-tasting samples will indicate if the apple sauce has gone bad accurately. Moreover, it is advised to avoid cross-contamination by separating the moldy ones from the rest; otherwise, it may cause all of it to spoil.

