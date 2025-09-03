A YouTuber Captures a Cloud in a Bag And Then Turned It into an Art Piece Worth a Fortune

The YouTuber took a paraglider far up into the sky, flew above the planes, caught a portion of a cloud, and sealed it in a bag.

In recent years, people across the world have found creative ways to turn unusual items into big money. From jars filled with air from famous places to several items used by celebrities, even bizarre products are now fetching a surprising amount in the market. The appeal often lies in novelty, rarity, or the story behind the item. In one such instance, a creative YouTuber, Zac Alsop (@ZacAlsop), captured a piece of cloud in a bag and turned it into a unique art piece that sold for an astonishing price. Alsop shared the whole adventure on his YouTube channel, showing how he took a paraglider up into the sky and managed to capture the cloud.

A view of clouds from a high altitude. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | MathieuRivrin)

The video opens with Alsop getting ready for the flight alongside his guide, Josh. Josh has over 15 years of flying experience, as he began in 2009. Their attempts were met with multiple challenges, and shifting weather forced Alsop to pause for several days before he could try again. Speaking of their successful flight, Alsop said, "After 45 minutes in the sky, we were now flying above the planes." He added, "The cloud grew bigger and bigger with every foot." Further in the video, the YouTuber was heard saying, “I feel like today there's just something in the air and that thing in the air, ladies and gentlemen, was a cloud.”

A screenshot of Alsop capturing clouds. (Representative Image Source: YouTube | @ZacAlsop)

After capturing a piece of the cloud, he sealed it in a bag and made a safe landing back on the ground. Speaking of the experience, he said, "I was on cloud nine. After weeks of Mother Nature playing games, I made it, but I knew my mission was far from done." Holding the cloud he had captured, the YouTuber next faced the challenge of turning it into an art piece. What was once a floating puff of cloud had condensed into tiny droplets. About the stressful situation, Alsop said, “The meeting with the art dealer was only two days away, and I had to find a way to make this cloud presentable."

To make things right, the YouTuber used a fog machine, typically meant for reptile tanks, placing it under moss at the bottom of a glass box to turn the water droplets into mist again. He put up the piece in an art gallery and eagerly waited for a call. When his art dealer finally rang, the news was shocking; a man had agreed to pay a whopping $3,837 for the cloud artwork. Speaking of what made the artwork so unique, the art dealer said, "This has some element of uniqueness about it, given that it comes from an actual cloud. That's very hard to redo, and also that cloud can never be caught again."

The collector who bought it was extremely happy to see the art piece. Meanwhile, this wasn't the only video from the YouTuber that went viral for its uniqueness; he has assembled numerous other mind-bending videos that are sure to leave you amazed. For instance, in a video that he posted just around four months ago, Alsop collected some burning hot lava from a volcano located in Port Vila, Vanuatu. As he collected the lava after facing some challenges, he turned it into a beautiful lava lamp art piece. To create the piece, Alsop climbed the rim of a crater, descended into its depths to collect lava, and climbed back up — taking serious risks in the process.

More on Green Matters

Skydiver Releases 100 Million Seeds From Hot Air Balloon Onto Amazon’s Deforested Area. Here’s What Happened

Researchers Tested Rainwater Collected From Rocky Mountains- Left Dumbfounded on Finding Microplastics

Scientists Made a Startling Discovery About Antarctica’s Sky In 1985 — Now, It’s Saving Our Planet