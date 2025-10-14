A Huge Amount of Scientific Data Gets Lost in the Labs — but This New AI Tool Helps Recover It

More than ninety percent of the data is lost due to neglect, device corrosion, fragmented formats, or unattended migration.

Tucked in a university repository, a cabinet slung with paper lab notebooks contains precious information about the different types of amino acids and gene sequences found in the human brain. In a laboratory’s server room, an array of hard drives and biological specimens in glass capsules stowed away in cupboards holds an entire protein data bank with details of each protein type registered in minute detail. Scientific data is an enormous ocean of information. However, once the data is soaked by a tiny gadget, it vanishes into the infinite void of information, often getting neglected, abandoned, or lost. According to a report by Frontier News, scientists have rolled out Frontiers FAIR² Data Management as a solution to manage this bewildering disorganization of data.

“For every 100 datasets created, around 80 remain in the lab, 20 are shared but rarely reused, fewer than two meet FAIR standards, and only one typically drives new findings,” researchers wrote in Frontier. As a consequence of the lost data, medical treatments are delayed, climate models fall short of evidence, and strategies are affected. The final blow: some of this data eventually dies and disappears without having a significant discovery churned out of it.

Ninety percent of the scientific data, the report says, gets lost in the black box of information. Most of the time, the data remains as a dormant universe condensed into paper scribblings or spinning platters, remaining bereft of any real discovery. For years and years, this data sits inside tiny chips, gadgets, and tapes, screaming to be seen and validated into a scientific insight or breakthrough. From neglect to device corrosion, from fragmented formats to missed details and unattended migration, the data vanishes into the invisible abyss, getting lost in time and space.

The real bottleneck has always been time and effort, to combat which, Frontiers has rolled out this FAIR² tool, the world’s first AI-powered data management service for research. The tasks that once took months in manual work can now be completed in minutes by the AI Data Steward, powered by Senscience. The tool is designed to transform how data is shared so it is reusable, preserved, validated, citable, and credited to the deserving scientist.

Take an example, shared by Rockefeller University. When studying the human body or a living organism, chemists and biologists tend to study one molecule at a time. Now, the human brain consists of over 100 billion cells and over 10,000 genes, which means it would take decades for scientists to map out a clear visual representation of the brain. Now, AI will condense a gigantic protein universe into a comprehensive map, offering biologists a bird's-eye view of the entire organism. Unlike the traditional paper or digital models, an AI tool can organize and catalog massive streams of biological patterns, form associations between concepts, and draw conclusions based on enormous data.

The comprehensive data package also includes an interactive portal and a peer-reviewed “Data Article.” “Every contribution can now fuel progress, earn the credit it deserves, and unleash science,” commented Dr. Kamila Markram, the co-founder and CEO of Frontiers. Based on the FAIR principles, Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable, the artificial intelligence behemoth involves multiple features in a single workflow, ensuring that research funded today delivers faster breakthroughs in health, sustainability, and technology tomorrow.

