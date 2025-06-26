You Might Want to Stop Throwing Away Bubble Wrap as Expert Says It Can Help Cut Greenhouse Costs

An expert shares an eco-friendly hack that is free and reusable for protecting and insulating greenhouses during the winter months.

Most gardeners stick to growing vegetables and plants in their greenhouse during the summer. This is generally because of the risks of plant frost and also potential damage to the greenhouse in wintertime. But an expert gardener has chimed in with an eco-friendly hack that ensures your plants stay warm during the colder months without using costly heaters. She recommended putting the bubble wrap from packaging to good use and keeping the greenhouse functional during winters by utilizing the material’s heat-trapping ability, per Homes and Gardens. While heaters are a viable alternative for those who can afford it, the bubble wrap hack is advantageous to both the planet and the gardener.

Beautiful flower green house in lush british garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images / Pippa Samaya)

Ways to reuse bubble wraps

BSenior Woman Harvesting Her Crop in Greenhouse. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography)

Tennielle Jordison of Homes and Gardens, an expert in gardening and horticulture, purchased a small greenhouse during spring and enjoyed growing crops until summer. However, she did not want to stop doing it as winter clocked in. She then had the bright idea to repurpose the bubble wrap lying around her house to be used as insulation inside her greenhouse. The hack is a win-win as it does not cost any money, is energy-efficient, and prevents plastic from going into the landfills. The structure of the bubble wrap traps heat and serves the purpose of keeping plants and crops warm during the frosty days.

Bubble wrap packaging. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |kynny)

To start with, the bubble wrap insulation, the expert advised saving the material from packaging if possible, to cut down on costs. More so, there is no ideal size for the insulation, but bigger bubbles work better as the air pockets restrict cold air transfer and, resultantly, keep the heat trapped. The insulation can be done by simply sticking up the sheets in the windows and inside the walls of the greenhouse. To secure it in place, use a general-purpose packaging tape. The transparent nature of the bubble wrap sheets will allow sunlight to enter the greenhouse and keep the plants nourished.

Consider the climate before insulation

Air cushioning material and bubble wrap material. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gyro)

While bubble wrap insulation is a sustainable and green way of keeping your greenhouse warm, it is beneficial to consider the climate before putting up the insulation sheets. This should be done only before the coldest temperatures and frosty days roll in, usually mid-late fall. If done too early, it can cause damage to the plants by overheating and causing dehydration. Besides, ventilation is necessary despite the insulation to prevent the buildup of mold and mildew that could affect the plants. According to the Yorkshire Post, air is a poor conductor of heat, and the air trapped in the bubble prevents heat from escaping in winter. Therefore, the packaging material could potentially be used as an eco-friendly insulator for several purposes.

However, most greenhouses can be used during the winter; their ability to withstand freezes depends on the material they are made of. Single-walled greenhouses and those made of soft PVC sheets are unsuitable for use in the winter months, per The Spruce. Double-walled polyethylene sheet greenhouses, double-walled glass greenhouses, and half-wood-walled greenhouses can be used in winter they endure lower temperatures and come with the facility for commercial insulation. YouTube creator and gardener, Gardening at Douentza, shared an easy guide to insulating the greenhouse with bubble wrap.