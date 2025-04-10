Woman Who Shared a Drink With Her Friend Ends up in a Hospital Needing Surgery: ‘I Could Not...’

A few days after sharing a drink with her friend, Bree started feeling as if she couldn't clear her throat, as if she had a sore throat.

Dipped in a pitcher of lemon squash or sangria infused with slices of citrus, two straws quiver as you and your friend siphon the cool beverage into your mouths, sharing a drink on a beach. Perhaps your bestie wanted to have a sip of your slushy, iced cold coffee, and you let her have it because you wanted to taste her hazelnut macchiato. Sharing a beverage is sharing a moment. An interflow of energies takes place, a shared emotion of connection. However, Bree (@breezwrld_) shared the story of how she shared a drink with her friend and invited trouble. The event ruined her life, and she had to rush to the doctor to get herself treated. “Don’t share drinks,” Bree advised people in the video caption.

Woman shares how she got tonsils after sharing a drink with a friend (Image Source: TikTok | @breezwrld_)

“So I saw this girl on here talking about how sharing one drink with her friend literally ruined her life. I don't know who needs to hear this, especially, like, new college students who just itching to get their hands on some, you know, drink some alcohol,” Bree described. She urged people to never share a drink with someone, especially if they are going through some sickness, even if it’s just a cold or COVID. “Don't share drinks. If somebody tells you that they are sick,” Bree cautioned.

Two women sharing a bottle of soft drink. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch)

Continuing, she shared her own story of how she tripped into trouble after agreeing to share a drink with a guy at a party. “It happened to me, […] I was at a party […] this guy that I knew, I didn't know him that well, but I knew him, and I have seen him at other parties, so we were cool. I asked for some of his drink. […] But literally, right after I had drunk off to him, a few days later, I started feeling like a look, like, let my throat. Like, I couldn't clear my throat. Like, feel like I had a sore throat,” she said, recollecting the memory.

Woman shares how she got tonsils after sharing a drink with a friend (Image Source: TikTok | @breezwrld_)

Although the man told her that he too was feeling sick after sharing the drink, Bree couldn’t care anymore about him because she felt something awful churning inside her throat, and she didn’t know how to get rid of it. She told the viewers that the man in question ended up giving her tonsils. “And I could not get rid of it for the life of me,” she said. “Nothing was working. My tonsils swelled up like golf balls. Like, they were big, and I could hardly breathe. I think I went to the hospital twice, and I ended up having to get them removed. And literally, I could do nothing.” Bree recalled that her parents had to take up the entire expenses of her tonsillectomy surgery, and she didn’t have a job at that time. “So, like, that literally ruined my whole life,” she said with a smile.

Image Source: TikTok | @jayda

Image Source: TikTok | @holleelifestyles

“This goes for everything! Lipstick, makeup, food, drinks, brushes. My mom taught me growing up,” commented @shegirltravels. @serpentineribbon shared, “My students were sharing lollipops. I yelled at them.” @c2trilll said, “I don’t even share drinks with my sisters and mom! and I wouldn’t want anyone to drink off me either. It’s just too many germs, regardless of how clean you are.”

You can follow Bree (@breezwrld_) on TikTok to watch video logs from her everyday life.