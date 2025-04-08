Woman Reveals Why Your Wooden Cutting Boards Are Filthier Than Toilets — But There’s a Solution

The lifestyle influencer took the recommendation of a chef and friend to try out a hack that promised to eliminate all the bacteria.

Kitchen hygiene is paramount to a healthy lifestyle. All homemakers are privy to the idea and make significant efforts to keep their kitchens sparkling clean. But while the focus is aimed at the larger and visible aspects, we often miss out on the minute but equally important things. Lifestyle influencer Hillary (@telloandrose) teased a rather controversial fact about chopping boards becoming the breeding ground for bacteria if not maintained properly. In one of her most viral videos on Instagram, she claimed to have read a study that said cutting boards have 200% more bacteria than your “toilet seat” and may potentially be harmful to health. Fret not, Hillary also pitched a cooking 101 to solve the problem.

Woman cleans a wooden chopping board with warm water. (Image Source: Instagram | @telloandrose)

In the video, which was viewed over 18.2 million times, Hillary is seen pouring salt on the wooden chopping board and then rubbing a lemon half on it. While the snippet was a demonstration, the creator elaborated on the issue in the caption. “I read a study last summer that said cutting boards have 200% more bacteria than your toilet, and I was horrified!” she wrote, adding that plastic cutting boards were banned in her house because of microplastics leaching into the food when chopping ingredients. “So, l have to make sure my wooden boards are exceptionally clean,” she added.

Close Up Shot of a Person Slicing Tomato with a Knife. (Representative Image Source: Pexels| Arina Krasnikova)

Her friend and chef, Bryan Skelding (@bryanskelding), recommended she use a protective oil to eliminate the bacteria from the board. However, that was only one part of a much tedious process of washing and cleaning the wooden chopping board. As the first step, the board should be washed “thoroughly” with warm water and soap after every use. Then, dry it with a paper towel, not tea towels, as they can potentially transfer bacteria. Secondly, the board must undergo sanitization after cutting raw meat on it. “Pour strong vinegar (25-50% strength) over the board, allow to sit for a few mins, then wash with soap and boiling water. Dry immediately,” Hillary advised.

In case of strong odors from garlic or onions, sprinkle some coarse kosher salt– salt with larger grains– on the board and rub with a lemon. Wash off the residue with warm water and soap, then dry. For the final leg of the chopping board maintenance, the influencer suggested using mineral oil once a month, which will preserve the board for years. “Be sure it is fully dry, apply a generous amount of oil with a cloth, let it set overnight, and towel off excess in the morning,” she concluded. She demonstrated all the steps in the video and flaunted a shiny wooden board as a result.

However, the comments section became a hotbed of debate. Some were impressed by the hack, while a few others questioned if it was worth the pain. “Trying this!” marked one person (@merricksart) while another (@aseria_x_) noted, “I just use a glass chopping board.” An internet user (@hurrikian), however, was not convinced and wrote, “Did you know that wooden cutting boards are naturally antibacterial? Clean your cutting boards after every use, use mineral oil often, and always use separate cutting boards for meat.” Similarly, someone else (@jon_likejohnwayne) said, “Normalize just washing wood cutting boards in hot water and soap and knowing our bodies have zero issues with the bacteria on a cutting board. None of this is worth the effort.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary \\ Tello and Rose (@telloandrose)

Additionally, reports by HuffPost and Good Housekeeping contend that the statistic-based fact is not accurate. The survey conducted by the Global Hygiene Council, which revealed the 200% statistic, was not completely transparent, and people could not trace it back to the survey.

You can follow @telloandrose on Instagram for more videos.