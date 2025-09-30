Wisconsin Might Soon Get Its First National Park — but Locals Aren’t Happy With the Plan

After the bill to convert Apostle Islands into a national park was passed, locals flocked to the social media to protest.

The mitten-shaped state of Wisconsin is bejewelled with hundreds of islands, studded around its territory. Nestling in its heart is a jewel that has been grabbing the attention of the Government recently. Dangling on the irregular curve of the state’s Great Lakes region, this jewel sits in the heart of Lake Superior. An archipelago of 21 islands, dotted with red sandstone sea caves, shipwrecks, lighthouses, and rugged rock formations that resemble grisly monsters from a science fiction story, the jewel is named “Apostle Island National Lakeshore.” On September 18, 2025, Congressman Tom Tiffany passed a bill proposing that the lakeshore be converted into a National Park (NP).

Person kayaking in Sand Island, Apostle Islands in Wisconsin (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | DLewis33)

The bill was first introduced in July 2024 during the 118th Congress, and this time it was reintroduced with the title “H.R.9111 - Apostle Islands National Park and Preserve Act.” If the bill is approved, then Apostle would be the “first national park” ever designated in the state of Wisconsin. Tucked at the northern tip of Wisconsin and the southern shoreline of Lake Superior, the island is visited by thousands of tourists, most of whom love to kayak through its waters, paddling beneath the craggy, dimly lit ceilings of red stone.

The objective behind passing this bill was to ensure continued management by the National Park Service and prohibit mining activities that disrupt the ecosystem of the region. For the most part, however, the bill was met with opposition, especially from the locals. “No thanks to a new national park,” @nationalparknews wrote on Instagram, mimicking the sentiment of these residents.

In another statement, the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa pointed out that the tribe had not been included in the conversation about creating a national park, nor had they been given any evidence of potential environmental impacts due to the change. Backlashing the initiative, they stated that, "Without the appropriate consultation from lawmakers, the Tribe must oppose this bill to protect the best interests of Gaa-Miskwaabikaang and its tribal membership."

Sea cave in Sand Island, Apostle Islands in Wisconsin (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Posnov)

Debates and arguments also erupted on the various social media platforms where internet users thwarted the new bill. “While I heavily agree that the Apostle Islands are phenomenal, it doesn’t really need park status. Pictured rocks might,” said one Reddit user. On X, @waltersokcak161 commented, “Leave it a national Lakeshore, keep the sightseer trash out.”

Another Reddit user, u/ATLCoaster, said, “Honest question - does national park status provide any additional protections that national seashore does not? Could national park status increase visitation in a way that actually hurts the environment at the parks?” u/z-walk wrote, “Let’s not spoil a good thing and leave these areas sterile from all the NP visitors that will flood (destroy) the serenity of Lake Superior.” People’s reluctance is likely stemming from the thought that if Apostle is given the status of an NP, it would become flocked with noisy swarms of visitors, ruining its glittery shine to lunch boxes, plastic cups, bottles, bags, and things like that.

