Walmart Shopper Tastes a Can of Great Value Spinach — Felt Something ‘Hard’ Crack While Chewing

The shopper said this experience with Great Value's spinach is going to give them nightmares forever.

Step inside a spinach crop field, and you’ll discover that it’s not just a crop field but a stormy battleground invaded by raiders who either migrated into the plant or emerged suddenly from their underground territories. A closer look will reveal a ferocious battle unfolding beneath the façade of happy, dew-soaked spinach greens. Zillions of ruthless barbarians like aphids, whiteflies, cutworms, wireworms, and leafminers will be seen feasting on the leaves, explains SeedtoSpoon. Sometimes, they secretly cling to the plant, so when it is packaged and shoved on a supermarket shelf, they are still there. Take the case of this Reddit user, u/Roryalan, who picked up a can of Great Value spinach from Walmart.

When they reached home and flicked open the can to eat the spinach, they were grossed out and probably spat it out. Instead of the crunchy leaf, their teeth bit into something hard. Then they realized that this hard thing had legs. “Not sure what this is. I bit into something hard, then rinsed away the spinach, and it appears to have legs,” they described in the post. They also shared two pictures, one of the spinach can and the other of a bug embedded inside the packaging. The post received over 50,000 reactions from Reddit users, many of whom reprimanded the person for eating the spinach straight out of the can.

“What are you doing eating Great Value spinach out of the can at room temperature? Can't you just do drugs like a normal self-destructive person,” exclaimed u/Curses_at_bots. u/Crafty-Management-91 said, “Who eats spinach cold out of the can like this? Are you a hobo with a stick and a sack tied to it eating cans of food that you scrounge up on your travels riding in old rail cars?” u/ftpjuggmane wrote, “The punishment for eating spinach straight out the can may appear aggressive at first but… fits the crime.”

Many of them wrote hilarious notes about what turned out to be a disgusting encounter for the customer. “Extra protein for free? That is indeed a Great Value,” joked u/MasterOutlaw. u/kittifer91 described it saying, “Popeye getting that extra protein!” u/iiGrizzaddy said, “I'm going to actually cry for you.” u/Sad_Guitar_657 wrote, “Anyway, grasshopper, there was just trying to make sure you got all the protein this can could offer you.”

Funny angle aside, this episode unlocked a new fear in other shoppers. It taught them that whenever they buy canned spinach for a pizza dinner or a salad dressing, they must make sure that they’re the ones who are eating the leaves, not the bugs. The trick is to pay attention and see if there are any webs, bumps, cottony masses, or holes on the leaves. If you have your own spinach plant, then the battle tactic to combat these devouring bugs is to release predators like ladybugs in bottles with water sprays, per SeedtoSpoon.

While everyone loves to nestle in the cool, wild green belly of nature, some bugs are too stubborn to leave their attachment to the jungly mother nature. Wherever they spot these leafy greens, they burrow inside and start squeezing and eating away their sap, all the while feasting, mating, and reproducing, terrorizing giant humans. “Now I will have nightmares about this,” the Great Value shopper sobbed.