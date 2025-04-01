Walmart Shopper Buys Watermelon That ‘Smelled Really Good’ — Then He Noticed Something Odd a Week Later

The shopper had no idea that the watermelon would turn out this way and decided to expose the grocery store in his viral video.

All organic matter is bound to degrade and eventually mix with the soil. A watermelon is no different. The otherwise delicious fruit is rich in vitamins, potassium, and antioxidants. When subject to the natural elements of the environment, a watermelon will break down into smaller nutrients. However, a TikTok user (@user7421262716379) made a startling observation after he found his discarded watermelon still intact after a week.

Watermelon does not biodegrade even after a week. (Image Source: TikTok | @user7421262716379)

In a viral video, the person narrated his ordeal with a watermelon he purchased from Walmart. While it did not taste as expected, he was shocked to find that the fruit also failed the laws of nature and did not biodegrade even after 7 days. “I threw this watermelon out over a week ago. It smelled really good. Bought it from Walmart, cut it open, and it was, like, plastic,” revealed the TikTok user. Meanwhile, pink shreds of the watermelon lay undeterred on the ground. The person then attested to the “horrible” taste of the fruit despite smelling pleasant in the grocery store.

The poor taste prompted the video creator to fling it outside of his home, hoping it would be eaten up by some animals or birds. To his surprise, when he returned to check a week later, the slashed watermelon showed no signs of degradation. A rather unnatural scenario. “It looks like mud! What’s going on?” the confused user asked. Criticizing the grocery store’s unhealthy products, the overlay text on the video stated, “Walmart watermelon is not real, this tasteless rubber was left outside 1 week ago! Looks like meat!” Meanwhile, the video sounded alarm bells on the internet with people reacting to the bizarre scene depicted.

(Image Source: TikTok | @slavkaz663)

According to LifeHacker, Walmart has dominated the grocery industry for decades now, generating revenue of about $341 billion in 2020 and a 26% market share. With that stated, there is a list of items that are deemed absolutely unworthy of your time and money. To start, the report urged customers to be wary of the Great Value items in the store. Simultaneously, buying produce at the grocery store was also not recommended. While identifying fresh produce is a challenge in itself, supermarkets like Walmart barely make an effort, and thousands of people end up consuming below-par products, affecting their health and well-being. Maple syrup, rotisserie chickens, and organic items were some of the other products listed.

“The fact that there’s no bugs eating that, says a lot too,” said one person (@lacylacylac), and another (@tessawilson11) noted, “I give my chickens watermelon every year! This year it sat outside, and they walked away!” A third internet user (@carag503), “It looks legit like cut up stew meat.” “The fact that even ants aren’t all over it says something,” weighed in another commenter (@zeva1964). Someone else (@summerraynne) explained, “It’s because a lot of these are being force ripened and picked super early so they ripen weird (source: that one video of the lady bending the banana)” A mom (@b.g24563) claimed, “My daughter and I ate watermelon a few weeks ago and were both up at 3 that morning throwing it back up.”

