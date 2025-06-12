Walmart Recalls Its Cucumbers Due to Deadly Bacteria — FDA Classifies as Highest Risk Level

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been actively eliminating all contaminated products to prevent serious threats to consumer safety.

These are trying times for the fresh produce market in the U.S., as bacterial, allergens, and foreign matter contaminations threaten consumer safety at large. In general, health-conscious consumers significantly rely on the produce marketplace. At this time, people must keep an eye out for food recalls that may range from ready-made food products to fresh produce, to prevent possible adverse health consequences. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has provided an update on an ongoing Walmart recall of Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, calling for attention to its potential risks, per an official report.

In the latest update, the FDA labeled the potentially contaminated cucumber product sold at several Walmart locations across Texas as a Class I event, per a report shared publicly on Wednesday. According to their official website, a Class I recall is a situation that takes into account the serious adverse health consequences, even death, upon the use of or exposure to the contaminated product. The Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices were found to be contaminated with Salmonella, a type of bacteria that causes food poisoning. Food safety authorities have been closely monitoring the bacterial contamination in cucumbers and tomatoes, leading to recalls, for the past few weeks.

A large-scale recall of cucumbers was voluntarily initiated by Walmart on May 20 in 12 retail locations, namely, Ennis, Palestine, Longview, Benbrook/Ft. Worth, Wichita Falls, Frisco Stonebrook, Longview (SE), Saginaw, Rockwall, Lindale, Irving, and Paris. The produce was grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., in Boynton Beach, Florida, and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., of Delray, Florida, as stated in the May 30 update. The production occurred between May 13 to May 20. The details of the cucumber product were provided with the announcement. Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices is packaged in a clear plastic circular container with a clear plastic lid and a white adhesive label with black print. The date codes for the product are up to 24 May 2025, and are recalled by retailers Walmart, Inc., and Bentonville, AR, 72716.

Salmonella Montevideo was identified to have causing several infections and illnesses amidst the multistate outbreak. At present, 522 units of the fresh produce have been recalled. This data was retrieved from point-of-sale information provided by the stores. Unfortunately, the FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have collaborated to investigate the illness and diseases connected with the Salmonella contamination and found 45 total cases across 18 states. Target is also conducting a self-initiated recall of the cucumber produce grown by Bedner Growers. To help consumers make informed and safe decisions, the FDA urged them to avoid consuming, serving, selling, or distributing the recalled products when in possession.

People who have purchased the cucumbers and stored them in freezers are advised to clean and sanitize surfaces and prevent any cross-contamination with other foods. The contaminated product, if found, must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Salmonella can potentially be fatal for young children, people with compromised immune systems, and elderly people. The typical symptoms of a possible Salmonella contamination are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The FDA posted about the food recall on their official X handle, @FDArecalls.