Voyageurs National Park Wolf Population Just Hit 11-year-Low And There's One Key Reason For It

Known for cradling one of the largest populations of wolves, Minnesota is now experiencing a striking trend of declining wolf numbers.

Skirting along the Canadian border in Northern Minnesota, the Voyageurs National Park has cradled wolves in its forested underbelly for decades. Visitors often spot the eerie gaze of a wolf appearing from behind the bushes and then disappearing elusively. Wolves patrol the shorelines of frozen lakes, fishing for suckers in creeks, lurking around beaver lodges, or loitering in the monstrous groves of white pines, spruce, birch, and hardwoods, with blueberry clusters or carcasses of deer or moose clinging to their mouths. However, observations have revealed that these wild beasts aren’t too happy, as their ancient home is now falling short of resources. According to a recent report, the wolf population in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem (GVE) has declined to its lowest level in 11 years.

Wolf resting on a rock in Northern Minnesota (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | George Burba)

Researchers involved in the Voyageurs Wolf Project deployed various tools and methods to track the movements, patterns, and activities of the wolves in GVE, including GPS collars and 378 remote trail cameras installed on 22 wolf pack territories. The study area included the territories of Mithrandir, Half-Moon, Stub-tail, Biondich, Blood Moon, Windsong, Bug Creek, Thuja, Vermilion River, and Birch Bark Packs. Information collected from each wolf or each wolf pack was registered with the help of wolf IDs.

Data cumulated from cameras and collars revealed striking insights; unfortunately, they weren't encouraging. A wolf with the ID “Wolf BD_BF”, which belonged to the seven-member Biondich Pack, didn’t produce any pups in the spring of 2024. Similarly, in the Birch Bark Pack, neither Wolf BB_BM, an old grizzled male, nor Wolf BB_BF, a whitish grey old breeding female, produced any pups in 2024.

Signboard reading Voyageurs National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | BlueBarronPhoto)

In the Vermillion River Pack, a pup’s flesh was so thin and emaciated that authorities had to euthanize it. In the Listening Point Pack, a pup seemed to have its eyes leached out of all color pigment. Its gaze was left steely, and its eyes were reduced to a blueish-silver color. In Tilson Creek, a lone wolf kept on floating in and out of the territory, restless and anxious at dwindling prey.

A wolf roaming in the valley of Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mtnmichelle)

These are just a few of the hundreds of examples researchers documented in the report. According to their findings, the park’s wolf population is now at its lowest level, having declined by 19% over the past year and 31% over the past two years. Researchers note that this decline reflects the natural ebb and flow of predator–prey dynamics in the park—forces that continue to shape the wolves’ territory sizes, as well as their pups’ survival and recruitment rates.

A deer stag standing curiously in a forested meadow (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Alexander W Helin)

According to the researchers, the primary reason why the wolf population is sinking on the graph is likely the decreasing deer population. As the population of deer has decreased by as much as 50% since 2021, the wolves have to adjust to the decrease in their food resources. The disappearing deer density, in turn, forces the wolves to increase their territory size, a pattern that has been observed in several places across North America.

Black Wolf on Green Grass. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Patrice Schoefelt)

“Wolves have to increase their search effort, have to expand the area that they're looking for prey, because their former territories a couple years ago simply were not large enough to have enough prey that could sustain the wolf population, or at least that pack,” Tom Gable, who led the project, told MPR News. Minnesota, he revealed, has more wolves than any other state in the United States outside of Alaska.

Arctic gray wolves (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Raimund Linke)

Increased territory size led to an increase in territorial overlap between neighbouring packs, which triggers a domino of fierce competition for resources and prey. Increased territory size also reduces the number of packs that can fit in one area, thereby decreasing the wolf population density. But there is hope, shimmering in the park’s skies like the starlit auroras that once painted them with surreal neon patterns. In conversation with The Minnesota Star Tribune, Gable revealed that the deer population has increased 10% since 2024, which means that the wolf population, too, may soon see an increase.

