Surreal Shot of Bird Silhouetted Against Summer Sun Wins Top Prize at Nature Talks Photo Festival

The photograph is a multiple-exposure shot taken by a popular Norwegian photographer, Åsmund Keilen.

We often come across some wildlife photographs that capture rare, beautiful moments which people might not get to witness so easily. Be it an animal in motion, a perfect beam of light, or a split-second interaction, these images often win awards and appreciation mainly because they showcase exceptional timing, creativity, and emotional impact. One such mesmerizing photograph that captures a bird seemingly gliding through the blazing sun has recently won the best photograph award at a prestigious photography competition called the Nature Talks Photo Festival. It was held in the Netherlands this year.

Organized by the Nature Talks team, the competition was open to both professional and amateur photographers. The contest features several categories—such as mammals, nocturnal creatures, landscapes, and many more—where each category winner gets a cash prize of €500 ($579) along with photography equipment. In addition, one standout photographer is chosen as the overall champion and is awarded a grand prize of €3,000 ($3,474), as reported by Forbes. This year, the beautiful shot of the bird mentioned above claimed the grand prize. It was captured by the Norwegian photographer Åsmund Keilen on a warm summer day near Oslo.

A nature photographer. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Abdullah Durmaz)

Initially, the photograph looks more like an abstract pattern, but after having a closer look, it becomes clear and gives you a sense of freedom. It’s a multiple-exposure shot in which the bird is surrounded by birch seeds and swifts on a car roof. Speaking about how he captured the perfect shot, Keilen said, “I have a stubborn habit of leaving my coffee cup on the roof of our old Mercedes when I open the door. That day, as I was backing out of the driveway, the cup fell over, miraculously remaining on the roof. A little discouraged, I reached out to pick it up. And then I suddenly envisioned the kind of photo I was about to take.”

As reported by DIY Photography, he added, “Tiny orange birch seeds had fallen overnight on the blue roof of the car, and the summer sun reflected in them, alongside swifts dancing in the sky. Freedom seemed to take shape in chaos.” The chairman of the contest, Tin Man Lee, also praised the winning photo and said, “The photographer’s impeccable timing captured a single bird perfectly aligned with the glowing sun, creating a dreamlike moment suspended between stillness and motion. With its ethereal colors, perfect balance, and otherworldly atmosphere, the image feels both timeless and universal.”

Man capturing birds in the sky with a camera placed on a tripod (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | David Trood)

This win was extra special as this year’s competition broke many previous records, drawing about 24,781 entries from 96 countries, all aiming to get the top spot. Meanwhile, this year the contest also provided the opportunity to win the Fred Hazelhoff Portfolio Award, along with a Youth division which was open to photographers aged 10 to 17 years old. Fifteen-year-old Leo Dale from the United States won the Youth Award for his panning shot featuring a bobcat while hunting. On the other hand, Theo Bosboom won the Fred Hazelhoff Portfolio Award for his Flowerscapes series, which imagines the view an insect might have while moving through a flower field.

