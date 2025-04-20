Some People Are Greasing Bird Feeder Poles With Vaseline — but Experts Warn Against It

While sometimes Vaseline may succeed in warding off pesky squirrels, it can end up doing more good than harm to the birds.

A squirrel would do anything to sneak into the garden, stick her fuzzy hands in the bird feeder, and steal bird food. Some people figured out a clever trick to deter these pestering squirrels a few years back. They glazed their feeder poles with greasy liquids like oils and Vaseline, turning squirrels into pole dancers gliding gracefully, unable to climb the pole. A viral video on X by Christina Rotondo (@christinaroto) shows a disappointed squirrel slipping down an oiled feeder pole like a firefighter sliding down a fireman’s pole.

Hand scooping out from a tub of Vaseline pure petroleum jelly (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

At the time, the video received hilarious reactions from viewers who felt entertained watching the “larcenous varmint getting its comeuppance.” But about the same time in the summer of 2018, the Center for Wildlife (@CenterForWildlife) in Cape Neddick reported that a Downy woodpecker had died after she came in contact with a bird feeder pole covered in Vaseline. While greasing a bird feeder might help ward off rodents like squirrels, when it comes to birds, the grease can do more harm than good.

my mom put oil on her bird feeder to keep squirrels from stealing the bird food and pic.twitter.com/TkrmOR4KlH — christina rotondo (@christinaroto) May 4, 2018

This is the reason why the non-profit organization urged people to stop greasing their feeders with Vaseline or oils. They described that the downy woodpecker had ingested an undiagnosed amount of Vaseline while hovering around the bird feeder in a local home's garden. After she was spotted in a restless condition, the woodpecker was admitted to a hospital under the supervision of medical staff. Her body was thoroughly bathed, and she was put in a restive care unit so her stress would be relieved. However, no amount of therapy seemed to help her, for, soon enough, she passed away due to trauma.

Prompted by the death of this young feathered friend, the organization urged bird-keepers to take this precaution to protect the birds gracing their garden. “There are many ways to deter squirrels from climbing on your feeder, however, Vaseline and other lubricants can cause more harm to animals. Please do not coat your bird feeders in Vaseline, oil, butter, coconut oi,l or anything like that. A well-placed slinky or baffle is much more effective and kind,” the organization wrote in the Facebook post.

A bird perched on a feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Karen F)

The reason why Vaseline shouldn’t be slathered on a bird feeder is not just the death of a young woodpecker but rather a whole lot of science. The Center For Wildlife went on to explain how the veneer of oil ends up glopping on the delicate wings of birds and then restricting them from taking comfortable flights. “Birds’ feathers not only provide flight; they also provide insulation and protection against the elements. When these feathers are compromised, so is the bird,” they explained.

Person pouring cooking oil from a bottle into a glass bowl (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Additionally, experts at Wild Birds Unlimited in Granger shared three reasons why Vaseline or oils end up harming the birds more than deterring the squirrels. The first reason, they said, is that birds do not clean their feathers. So, when these substances coat their feathers, it becomes difficult for them to fly. “Most clinging birds (especially woodpeckers, chickadees, and nuthatches) will land on the side of a feeder pole and shimmy up or down the pole until they are at feeder level before flying from the pole to the feeder perch. If there is grease on the pole, it will get all over the birds’ feathers. Birds can not clean grease off their feathers, making it difficult for birds to fly,” they described on the website.

Rosefinch birds perched on a bird feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Aaron J Hill)

Secondly, if a bird accidentally ends up swallowing and ingesting Vaseline from the pole, the greasy substance can disrupt its bodily functioning, causing it to become sick. And it’s not just the birds who get harmed by the greasy rub. It harms squirrels, too. "Grease on a bird's feathers or on a squirrel's fur can also make it hard for them to regulate their temperature, which can create an insulating layer of warm air between their feathers or fur and skin during cold weather. This, in turn, can make it hard for them to stay dry in wet weather," they added.