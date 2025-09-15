Scientists Find Ancient Volcano Active Beneath the Sea — And Something Incredible Covers It

Scientists found the massive underwater mountain off Canada’s Pacific coast, rising 3,600 feet above the seafloor.

Underwater volcanoes, also called submarine volcanoes, form beneath the ocean’s surface and are one of the most exciting natural wonders to know about. They play a major role in shaping the nearby seafloor and support the unique ecosystem. Although they are hidden, unlike the volcanoes on land, they can be surprisingly powerful, sometimes even triggering tsunamis. In a shocking discovery a while ago, scientists came across an ancient volcano that is still active and also covered with enormous eggs. The surprising discovery challenges the long-held assumptions about the volcano’s dormancy.

A representative image of an underwater volcano. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Alexis Rosenfeld)

Scientists discovered the huge underwater mountain off the Pacific Coast of Canada, rising 3,600 feet from the ocean floor. This volcanic mountain still releases warm and mineral-filled water, which creates a safe and cozy space for marine species deep in the sea. To their surprise, the team also spotted a Pacific white skate gliding through the corals present there and laying eggs right at the mountain’s peak, as reported by Live Science. The Pacific white skate is a deep-sea creature that is said to be related to sharks and is known for its pale body and large eyes. Cherisse Du Preez, a deep-sea marine biologist, also spoke about this discovery.

A screenshot of a Pacific white skate near an underwater volcano. (Image Source: YouTube | @cherissedupreez)

She said, "It's a really special place on top of a really special place. The only previous finding of a Pacific white skate nursery was in the Galapágos, and I think it was on the order of a dozen or two eggs." Du Preez further pointed out that the eggs were massive, each about half a meter in length, and were found at the spot because of the warm water that helps them with incubation. "The warm water likely speeds up the gestation period of the eggs, resulting in more successful juveniles. The shallow summit of the seamount is almost a coral garden and a safe nursery for juveniles to grow before they descend to the deep — it's a win-win," she said.

The researcher even shared a video of the incredible moment, showing a robotic arm gently picking up one of the eggs, which was glowing in a striking golden color. As reported by USA Today, Du Preez stated, "Ours were the first dives on the volcano. No one knew the ancient underwater volcano was active, let alone emitting heat." She added, "We think the main nursery is home to 2.6 million golden eggs that take up to 10 years to incubate." The team of expert researchers intends to keep a constant watch over the egg-filled undersea mountain even in the future. This is because the area faces possible danger from commercial fishing since it isn’t a protected site.

Meanwhile, the finding proves how crucial vent habitats are, not just as safe places for the underwater creatures, but also as hotspots of life that support corals. As per recent studies, coral reefs across the world are facing a serious decline, mainly due to rising ocean temperatures, extreme pollution from various factors, and overfishing. If conditions don’t improve soon, many of the remaining corals will also die, which can threaten the overall marine biodiversity and millions of people who depend on reefs for their livelihood. Therefore, protecting such habitats is vital.

More on Green Matters

Stunning Video Explains How an Underwater Volcano Sustains Ocean Life

How an Underwater Volcano Eruption in Tonga Is Contributing to the Climate Crisis

Diver Creates World’s First Underwater Veggie Garden — Now It’s Full of Lettuce, Tomatoes and More