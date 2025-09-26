Scientists Discover New Coral Species And End Up Naming It After a ‘Star Wars’ Character

The new coral species was first seen near Molokaʻi in 2006 and then again near the Mariana Trench in 2016.

Corals, the tiny marine organisms, are responsible for building reefs that create vibrant underwater ecosystems in oceans across the world. These are extremely important as they provide shelter and food to countless marine species. However, they are highly sensitive to even minor climatic changes and pollution. Recently, marine scientists and a team of expert researchers, which also included an expert from the University of Hawaii, have discovered a brand-new coral species in the waters of the Pacific. They named it Iridogorgia chewbacca, a name inspired by the Star Wars universe.

A beautiful ecosystem of coral reefs underwater. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Adiprayogo liemena)

This recent finding was revealed in a study published in the journal Zootaxa. Les Watling, a professor in UH Mānoa’s School of Life Sciences and one of the authors of the study, spoke about the discovery and said, “Seeing this coral for the first time was unforgettable. Its long, flexible branches and shape immediately reminded me of Chewbacca. Even after years of deep-sea work, discoveries like this still make me stop and take notice.” Along with having flexible branches, the new coral is also unique with its shiny surface, as reported by the University of Hawaii. It got its name due to its upright shape and branches that appear hairy.

The Chewbacca coral was initially spotted near Molokaʻi in 2006 and again a decade later, near the Mariana Trench. The Molokaʻi coral reached around four feet in height, while the one from the Mariana stood at about 20 inches. During the study, scientists keenly analyzed both the shape and the DNA of the coral to identify Iridogorgia chewbacca and another new species called Iridogorgia curva. They also came across several already-existing species in the western Pacific region. Their findings showed that this region is rich in Iridogorgia corals, with around 10 different species present in the tropical waters.

A new deep-sea coral species named Iridogorgia Chewbacca has been discovered. Researchers at the University of Hawai’i named the coral after Chewbacca due to its resemblance to the famous Wookiee. pic.twitter.com/F3bNgyfTeV — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) September 16, 2025

Moreover, Iridogorgia corals, like other corals, are made up of countless tiny polyps living as one. While this species often grows in clusters, Chewbacca is usually found standing alone on the rocky floor of the deep sea. Meanwhile, although coral reefs cover just a tiny fraction of the world’s oceans, they function like busy underwater cities, full of life and activity. Moreover, NOAA identifies corals as the ‘medicine cabinets’ of today’s world because of the unique chemicals that they have developed over the years to protect them from predators. This helps the scientists create new treatments and medicines for various diseases.

Now, as the corals are facing a rapid decline, the UK’s Marine Conservation Society (MCS) and other conservation groups are stepping up to protect them across the world. In 2016, a global coral bleaching event affected the majority of the Great Barrier Reef, showing how fragile corals are. Therefore, to protect them, for almost 20 years, MCS has partnered with local communities in the Turks and Caicos Islands, working along with environmental organizations to protect corals from disease and human impact. Their efforts also extend to safeguarding the wider marine life that depends on these tropical waters for its survival.

