Researchers Find a Mysterious 3,000-Year-Old Castle Under the Largest Lake in Turkey

Turkey has a rich history of ancient civilizations that date back to as early as the 7th century BCE and a rare discovery from 2017 provides evidence.

From ancient myths to modern archaeological discoveries, cities submerged under the ocean have fascinated human beings for centuries. Despite that, the discovery of a submerged kingdom in Turkey was no less thrilling. A 3,000-year-old Urartu castle lying perfectly preserved in the alkaline waters of Lake Van has rekindled the curiosity among historians and archaeologists about such underwater settlements, as reported by Daily Sabah.

Researchers from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University teamed up with a local team of divers to conduct an underwater excavation in the biggest lake in Turkey. The Governorship of Turkey’s eastern Bitlis Province also assisted in the discovery of ruins from the Iron Age Urartu civilization, or the Kingdom of Van, that existed between the 8th and 7th centuries BCE. The castle was revealed to be from a time when the lake’s water level was much lower than today, and it covered about a kilometer with towering walls protecting the kingdom.

The only thing more historical besides the Iron Age relic is Lake Van itself, which is more than 600,000 years old, according to a study published in Researchgate. According to the source, the current water level is hundreds of meters higher than it was during the period of the Urartu civilization. “Many civilizations and people had settled around Lake Van, the biggest sodium water lake in the world. They named the lake the ‘Upper Sea’ and believed it had many mysterious things. With this belief in mind, we are working to reveal the lake’s ‘secrets,’” said Tahsin Ceylan, an underwater photographer and videographer, as per local news outlet Hurriyet Daily News. He claimed the stone structures in the castle built out of cut stones insinuate its Urartian history.

However, the remarkable discovery did not come easy as the photographer explained that the underwater research had been going on for nearly a decade. All they could find were pearl mullets, thriving microbial communities, corals, and Russian wreckage. Mustafa Akkus, an academic at the Van Yüzüncü Yıl University Fishery Faculty, discussed the bustling village settlements around the lake. Unfortunately, people were forced to relocate and abandon the region as the “lake waters rose,” he said. The ancient establishments were left behind as ruins, marking the existence of such a civilization.

Therefore, Akkus noted, “We need to protect these structures first. Other castles in the country have been damaged, but the lake has hidden the castle here and preserved it.” While the research has progressed, there is no information about how deep the castle and its walls are buried on the lakebed. Several additional underwater excavations will be needed to dig up more data about the historic find and the people who once lived there. Meanwhile, the authorities of the province are optimistic about a hike in tourist activity owing to the archaeological site’s historical significance.

"It is a miracle to find this castle underwater. Archaeologists will come here to examine the castle's history and provide information on it," Ceylan added. Lake Van has attracted the interest of researchers because of the mystery and secrets that lie deep within, which they believe shall be uncovered someday.