New David Attenborough Documentary Captures a Lion Saving a Pregnant Hyena in a Never-Before-Seen Event

The documentary was part of a series where filmmakers captured animal dynamics prevalent among Africa's wildest regions.

In the heart of Zambia's Luangwa Valley, engulfed in the shade of baobabs, red mahogany, and Southern Miombo woods, the world of wildlife lives by an unseen math book of rules. Survival is the top priority, underpinned by the mechanisms of attack and defense. The geometry of the valley also plays a role. Some filmmakers, including Sir David Attenborough, recorded a documentary shared by BBC Earth on YouTube that ended up capturing a scene even the most skilled of scriptwriters wouldn’t be able to spin. The scene unfolds into the story of a pregnant hyena named Tandala who gets attacked by a party of wild dogs. An unlikely hero emerges to save her.

Hyena trammeling in a park in Zambia (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nicholas_DSLE)

In the wild trenches of this African valley, a hyena mom demonstrated a super-intelligent strategy to ward off two predators at the same time by pitting them against each other. "We could never have written a script like this; only nature could write this script," said executive producer Mike Gunton in conversation with the BBC.

The three-minute documentary opens with Tandala, the mother-to-be, sleeping in a bushy cluster, under a tottering bark of a tree. About 28 seconds into the film, the mom is jolted awake into a “rude awakening,” which, she senses, is also a brilliant opportunity for a meal. She stands up and gallops towards the spot where a group of wild dogs is relishing the carcass of an animal they just killed. “It is not easy to steal from a Storm’s pack,” Sir Attenborough narrated in the background.

Brown hyena prowling in desert (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Zistos)

Tandala might have looked upon the carcass as an opportunity to grab a delicious dinner, but when she arrived at the spot, she was in for a shock. As she approached the carcass, she diverted the attention of the wild dogs, who turned towards her. Plumes of dust and soil clouded the green background of the forested canvas.

But the more she ran, the more dogs joined the gang to chase her. In a few moments, Tandala’s vigor was no match for the dogs. One of them rushed and latched onto her spotted flesh, biting her from the back. She continued to run. The hyena mom was now entirely trapped in the grip of wild dogs.

Tandala growled. Activating her protective spirit, she tried to fight, to protect both her back and her belly. When she was left with no way to escape, a sign of hope materialized. Emerging from behind tall golden grasses was the king of the jungle, a majestic lion, approaching her, both calm and proud.

Majestic lion looking sideways in a field (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Winfried Wisniewski)

“Male lions can take anything they want,” the filmmaker said as the lion trammelled downslope to reach Tandala. The only thing, he was not interested in Tandala as much as in the fresh-looking carcass that lay sprawled there. While Tandala continued to grunt and fight, the notorious lion headed for the neglected carcass, held it in its mouth, and started walking away. Seeing the lion flee away with their carcass hanging from its mouth, the wild dogs turned bleak. Greedy for additional prey, they were not losing the one they had. With the dogs distracted, Tandala saw her opportunity and sneaked away.

Lion relishing a meaty carcass (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Raimund Linke)

Meanwhile, the dogs kept on grumbling and plodding in the background, unable to retrieve what the lion stole away. The BBC revealed that this was just a scene that captured the animal dynamics of Africa’s wildest region. Dr. Matthew Becker, scientific consultant for the series and the CEO of the Zambia Carnivore Programme, reflected how human activities are triggering changes in these animals’ diets, lifestyles, pack sizes, and survival strategies. But episodes like these are reminders of what @ZebraFrame aptly put in a comment. “Even in the wild, compassion finds a way.”

