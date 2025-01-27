NASA Monitors Growing Dent in Earth’s Magnetic Field. Scientists Say It Could Flip Planet’s Magnetic Poles

The experts explain whether a growing anomaly in Earth’s magnetic field could potentially endanger life and existence on Earth.

To add to environmental concerns, NASA scientists have identified a dent in Earth’s sturdy protective cover– the magnetic field. This area is called the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), where the magnetic field is much weaker than the rest of it around the planet. SAA was first discovered in 1958 and stretches on from South America through the southern Atlantic Ocean to Africa, covering a significant area of Earth, according to Science Alert. Researchers are worried this dent could jeopardize the existence of life.

"The most dramatic changes that occur when the poles reverse is a very large decrease of the total field intensity,” said Jean-Pierre Valet, a researcher on geomagnetic reversals at the Institute of Earth Physics of Paris, per LiveScience. In common knowledge, the magnetic field is understood as a protective shield from cosmic storms and disasters heading toward the planet. Now, if the Earth’s magnetic poles were to flip, it would be a compromise in the overall protection of life. Monika Korte, scientific director of the Niemegk Geomagnetic Observatory at GFZ Potsdam in Germany, explained, "It's not a sudden flip, but a slow process, during which the field strength becomes weak.”

In the absence of a magnetic field, the Earth would not be immune to the harsh solar winds from the Sun. As a result, the surface of the planet would resemble Mars, uninhabitable for any form of life. However, NASA scientists have determined that this phenomenon has occurred every hundred thousand years throughout Earth’s lifecycle. There are nearly 183 occasions where Earth’s magnetic poles have flipped and is said to take place between 10,000 years and 50 million years in a random timescale. The last event occurred about 780,000 years ago called the Brunhes-Matuyama reversal. Researcher Richard Holme from the University of Liverpool is hopeful that the current changes in the geomagnetic field may not unfold into an extreme event because it's unlike that from 34,000 years ago.

"There has been speculation that we are about to experience a magnetic polar reversal or excursion. Our research suggests instead that the current weakened field will recover without such an extreme event, and therefore is unlikely to reverse,” Holme stated. Even if the reverse occurs, it will take about 1,000 to 10,000 years to reverse into a normal state fully. Speaking of the probable impacts on humanity, some speculate whether it would be an extinction-level event. Humans live about 80 to 100 years whereas the reversal may occur over 1,000 or 10,000 years at maximum. During this period, humans will reportedly be at their most vulnerable state with solar storms potentially risking lives.

Moreover, technology would come toppling down as satellites would be knocked out, GPS would be unfeasible, and continued power outages would spread across the planet. However, scientists are skeptical of human extinction. Korte theorized that despite a dysfunctional magnetic field, the Earth’s atmosphere would shield the surface of the planet from harmful radiation and solar storms. “As we cannot see or feel the presence of the geomagnetic field now, we most likely would not notice any significant change from a reversal,” she said. Although, it is possible that human lifestyle would take a hit with the changes interfering with food and production, healthcare services, and technology.