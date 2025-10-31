Locals Hear Chilling Sounds Near the Sandstones of Nevada’s Lake Mead: ‘What’s Underneath?’

The Redstone Picnic Area has about 50 residents. Many of them are creeped out after hearing these thunderous, monstrous sounds erupt.

About 24 miles east of Las Vegas, an ancient giant is waking up. Earwitnesses describe it as a “deep, metallic groaning.” Others say it sounds like the pounding of a big jackhammer or the whirring of a mysterious spaceship or Godzilla doing his morning warm-ups. Whatever it might be, the eerie sound has shaken the surrounding population, according to a report by Newsweek and dozens of social media posts shared by the locals.

Somewhere between Lake Mead and Las Vegas, this creepy sound is rumbling under the ground, flitting through the trembling desert sands, and rolling over the metal grills where picnickers fan their barbecue platters. The sound has been heard across half a mile of the mountainous trail that is winding through the Redstone Picnic Area. “A thunderous, unearthly sound shook the Redstone Picnic Area near Lake Mead. What was awakening beneath,” Instagrammer @scaryencounter described in the overlay caption of a reel.

“We all just got woken up to a disturbing sound throughout the whole area. I just called 911. They said, they have gotten, like, over fifty calls about it,” a woman narrated in the background voiceover. A male narrator described that these are some of the old Aztec sandstones located just one hour outside of Las Vegas, speculating on ideas like “What are ancestors saying?” and “What’s underneath these old dunes?” In the comments section, viewers mused on dozens of bizarre scenarios relating to the mysterious sound episode. Some said it’s a “secret bunker” in making, while others said it's just a weeping hydrothermal vent.

In another video, Instagrammer @jaes.log documented his trip to Lake Mead, by Hoover Dam, where he went to investigate this mysterious sound he had heard about from locals. “So I am at this gas station right next to Lake Mead,” he said while standing in front of a gas station. He said he had asked locals if they had heard anything about this sound, but nobody seemed to have heard it. At the same time, he reflected, “it wasn’t out of the question that it happened.”

By the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead boasts itself as the “largest man-made reservoir in the US” formed on the Colorado River, in Nevada. Its waters, about 28,945,000 acre-feet of volume, are the primary source for agricultural workers and people residing in the southwest. In a second video, @jaes.log hypothesized that the sound was likely coming from the leak in a local gas pipeline; however, this goes contrary to the notice issued by the Kern River Gas Transmission Company.

On October 29, the company received a request for an “on and off system balancing” for the Kern River Line, but the company confirmed to Newsweek that Kern River "did not release any gas from its pipelines" on October 28 or 29, which brings us back to the uncanny scenarios cooked up by the viewers. This is not the first time eerie sounds have been heard or reported near the lake, per Newsweek. Maybe it’s the waking giant or maybe it’s just steaming gassy bubbles. The mystery of this sound is now a topic of science fiction.

