Incredible Clip Shows a Hiking Trail That Turned Into Underwater Paradise After Heavy Rain

The submerged vegetation in crystal clear water also has lush green hiking trails and looks mesmerizing to the visitors.

Rainforests from South America to Southeast Asia are known to be essential for life on Earth, but there are also lesser known lush green forests that are submerged underwater. Ironically, these are also a consequence of the extreme climate caused by global warming that rainforests are supposed to prevent. According to Mirror, a rare underwater phenomenon resulted in the temporary creation of a submerged forest that even has a hiking trail with bridges. The vegetation and structures are even visible through crystal-clear waters. It is said that the underwater green haven made a surprising appearance in 2018 after a region of Brazil was affected by heavy rainfall.

The forest wasn't always submerged, but the rising level of water in the rivers of Rio da Prata and Olho D'Água resulted in their banks overflowing. Hence, the trail disappeared underwater, creating a sight that resembled something right out of a fairytale. As seen in a video shared by National Geographic, the surreal sight was recorded by a guide of the Rio da Prata Ecological Recanto park, who was filming a portion of the hiking route in the underwater kingdom.

As of 2018, this phenomenon had taken place thrice over a period of 16 years, and the Olho D'Água, which means "Eyes of the River" in Portuguese, became a popular snorkeling spot for thrill seekers. It was also revealed that the water appears crystal clear because of the presence of a special mineral in the water. The mineral caused the dirt and impurities to settle quickly at the bottom, giving a clear view of whatever lay under the surface. After hearing about the phenomena and watching viral videos about it on social media, many travelers showed interest in visiting the site. Unfortunately, the water levels went down soon after, and the underwater forest resurfaced yet again.

"When it rains a lot, the Rio da Prata river runs of slower form, causing its damming, thus increasing the water level of the Olho D'Água river," the authorities of the Rio da Prata Ecological Recanto Park mentioned in a statement, as per Mirror. "This was a rare episode, and by the end of the day the river had returned to its normal level." The waters of the Olho D'Agua also remained crystal clear due to the riparian forest surrounding it and the river being within the territories of a Private Reserve of the Natural Patrimony (PRNP), which is a type of conservation unit.