If You Put Tomatoes in Bird Feeders You Might Be Harming The Birds Without Even Realizing It

When feeding birds, experts suggest being mindful of feeding them tomatoes as they may hurt their little stomachs badly.

The thing that separates birds from humans, apart from their appearance, is their diets. While we like to throw our pets a little of everything we eat, the same cannot be done for delicate birds, who may fall ill or suffer from health issues due to improper nutrition. Tomatoes, while they may seem like a healthy option, are a big no for birds, a veterinarian has warned, per a BeChewy report. The vegetable is essentially acidic in nature, and when consumed by birds, it may cause stomach problems, ranging from mild to severe.

Friends are feeding a bird in the park.

Larry Nemetz, DVM, of the Bird Clinic in Orange County, California, does not recommend feeding birds tomatoes. The primary reason is their high acidity, which is healthy for the human stomach but too intense for a bird’s. The vet once received a case of a cockatoo that had been coughing up blood. Turns out, it was hyper-sensitive to the acid in tomatoes and happened to vomit blood a day or two after eating one. The acidity had caused ulcers in the bird’s stomach. After tomatoes were removed from the cockatoo’s diet, the bird recovered from its illnesses.

Woman holding different sized organic tomatoes in kitchen.

However, the restriction only applies to fresh tomatoes, while dried tomatoes pose no threat to birds. Even spaghetti sauce is considered safe for the avian creatures to feed on. This is because the acid in the tomatoes is lost in the drying process, while the cooking removes the acid in the sauce. Regardless, it is not advisable to opt for tomatoes, considering there are several other food options available for birds. “There are other foods out there that are more nutritious, such as leafy greens, which birds can tear up and eat, providing mental stimulation,” said Jill Patt, DVM, of Alta Mesa Animal Hospital in Arizona.

Beautiful blue bird perched on a bird feeder

In addition to the vegetable, parts of the tomato plants are also toxic to birds because they contain a chemical called solanine. Ingestion of solanine would cause gastrointestinal issues, weakness, and confusion in birds. If you might have already added tomatoes to your bird feeders for the day, Nemetz suggests you need not worry. “It’s a one in a million chance. But I’d rather not risk it when there are better foods out there,” the expert noted. Several other foods could potentially prove fatal for birds. Avocado, to name one, is one of the most toxic foods for birds, per Birdify.

Close-up Shot of a Avocado and Lime.

The skin and the pit of the Avocado contain persin that is hazardous even in minute amounts and may cause respiratory problems, heart issues, and death in extreme cases. Chocolate is “lethal” to the feathered visitors due to its components of theobromine. Birds fail to digest the compound, and it remains in birds’ stomachs, leading to diarrhea, vomiting, and even seizures. Experts have warned bird owners to refrain from carelessly leaving around chocolate, including biscuits and cakes. Watching birds frolic on your balcony is a luxury not every homeowner may be privileged enough to enjoy. Therefore, homeowners who feed birds must ensure the delicate creatures’ well-being by offering them appropriate and nutritious food options.