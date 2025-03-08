Google Earth User Stunned To Find a Ghostly 400-Feet Ice Ship Lying Abandoned in Antarctica

People who watched the video made wild guesses about the mystery. Some said it was a secret UFO base, while others said it was just ice.

Since time immemorial, the world has witnessed explorers who clambered the mountains and combed the seas to dig out ancient treasures and hunt secretive scriptures. After Google Earth rolled out in 2005, the scenario has shifted. Today, people can venture to almost any destination, scour any jungle, imitate literary authors’ journeys, scan any icescape- all of it just by using two fingers. And then, there are some. This set of people are keen observers who pinch, tap, and drag on their screens to unearth strange formations, unusual patterns, animals, creatures, and whatnot.

A woman scouring Google Maps on her tablet. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

A YouTube content creator, Michael (@MrMBB333), a.k.a. “The Earth Watchman,” shared a video in 2021, claiming that he had stumbled upon a 400-feet “ice ship” 100 miles off the coast of Antarctica, just below New Zealand. The internet was soon cooking up conspiracy theories and fictional scenarios about this mysterious ship. After sharing a short snippet about a Yellowstone volcano caldera, Michael transitioned the video to the top of this “ice ship.” The screen flipped and a pink-ish photograph popped on the screen. Though blurry, the photograph clearly showed a ship-like object buried in a heap of what could be either sediment or snow. And since he said this was Antarctica, the answer probably was snow.

A field of ice with melting chunks floating around (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Yaroslav Shuraev)

To illustrate his point better, he shared an enhanced version of the Google Earth photo artifact. The mysterious object appeared to be clawed between giant icebergs. Seeing this, he reflected that the location of the object resembled “some sort of an entryway,” probably one “built on purpose,” as there were also some geometrical features. Something, in fact, also emitted an enigmatic glimmer. He clarified that he wasn’t claiming to know about the location for sure, but he surely sensed that it wasn’t “random.”

Ship wreck lays abandoned in a field of ice (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sergel Starostin)

Showing a black-and-white version of the image next, he said that he could also spot an antenna on top of a pillar near the entryway. Did the underground hold a secret, he wondered. Sharing the 3D format, he guessed that the object could be “an old torpedo thawed out into the ice,” “a small submarine,” or “a large bowling pan.” At last, he concluded that the object looked like a ship. "You look down on it, and it looks like the outline of a ship. This measures 400ft long, whatever that looks like, it looks like a ship,” he said, noting that the ship was as big as a five-story building and it featured a hull, the main deck area, and chimneys on the top.

Image Source: YouTube | @levelsverse

Image Source: YouTube | @aussietiger3036

"Looks like a random iceberg, but one part looks like it's built with purpose, looks like an entryway, and the symmetrical features look like it has been created. It doesn't look random but as if it had a purpose," Michael concluded. A tsunami of freakish theories surfaced in the comments section. Some people said it was “an ancient cruise ship frozen in Antarctic ice,” others said it was a wreck from a “secret space program” or a “secret UFO base.” @akmalalif69 wrote, “A group of scientists found Megatron in abandoned ice ship.” @31saint31 guessed that the object could be a remnant of a “booster rocket that fell back on Earth.” However, the truth behind the ice ship is still unclear.

