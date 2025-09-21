Explorers Dropped a GoPro Into America’s Deepest Pit — And What They Captured Is Pure Horror

The episode was recorded in Georgia's Ellison Cave, where the nation's deepest free-falling pit, the Fantastic Pit, exists.

Exploring a cave is never a disappointing experience. Every craggy wall tells a story, every gloop of muddy moss tells a tale of the past, every window of light illustrates how nature is a great artist. At the end of the Blue Hole Trail in Georgia’s Walker County is one such cavern. Carved into this cave is Fantastic pit, which is as tall as Seattle’s Space Needle and about twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, per Atlas Obscura. The pit piqued the interest of James and Edward (@ActionAdventureTwins), who dropped a GoPro camera inside it to see what it looked like. According to the Walker County Government, it is the “deepest unobstructed underground pit in the county at 686 feet.”

Man standing at the entrance of a cave (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Marco Bottigelli)

The identical twins from Pennsylvania, @DeepFreedom, were also part of this adventure, as the guys said in the video. The footage began with the twins standing at the mouth of the cave. “We're gonna rappel down like, 128 feet, and we're gonna see the deepest cave in America, and we're gonna drop a GoPro down it." The video transitioned to show a cliff-like spot in the cave’s dark interiors. Standing at the edge of the pit, one guy shouted, “Alright, throwing it,” and released the camera from his grip. Suspended by a string, the camera plummeted into the spooky depths, soon crashing into a body of water somewhere down below.

Water flowing between underground rocks in a cave (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Viviana Camacho)

Clinging to the scraggly limestone walls, one guy couldn’t hold back his excitement. “Whoo,” he exclaimed. Meanwhile, the camera was recording all the drama it witnessed in the underbelly. At one spot, raining down from the fissures of the rocks, was a shimmery-looking waterfall. Meanwhile, standing at the pit’s top, one of the twins released the camera even further, loosening it to explore greater depths. As the camera descended down the colossal vertical shaft, it illuminated the ragged canyon’s walls, sculpted from years of erosion and acidic waters, etched with rope marks.

Journey through a vibrant cave adorned with colorful walls, stalactites, and stalagmites, revealing the underground beauty of nature's geological wonders. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anil Oguz)

At one point in the video, the camera kept on rotating, dangling in mid-air, encircling the vertical tunnel like a luminous torch, flashing light on layered rock structures. Going deeper, the camera recorded sounds of flowing water, likely bubbling in a small reservoir at the cave’s bottom. The illuminated space was occupied by swarms of little mosquitoes and rain. As the gadget delved deeper, it probably crashed into some rock at the cave bed, because there were sounds of clanging and jangling.

Man standing at the entrance of a cavern (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Eva Kongshavn)

With this, the twins started pulling the camera out of this dark abyss and its eerie soundscape. At last, when the camera made it to the top, the adventurers sighed with relief. “I don’t know what this footage looks like, but I am just surprised we got the GoPro back,” one of them said and started wrapping around the axle of the drill. The footage triggered a flurry of imaginations in the viewers. “Damn, that's deep. Was half expecting to see a sign saying, 'Please have a seat, the devil will be with you shortly,'” commented @tisrettamton153. @FSTRNU99 said, “This is the stuff in my nightmares, but for some reason I'm addicted to watching it!” @kennethprice5628 wrote, “That was beyond crazy, you boys went back in time billions of years!”

More on Green Matters

Researchers Try Drilling Earth's Deepest Manmade Hole — Then They Heard Horrifying Screams

Researchers Drop a Camera Into a 300-Foot Hole in Antarctica to Find Earth’s Oldest Ice. The Results Were Baffling

Man Drops a GoPro Camera In The Depths Of World’s Deadliest Stream — Then He Saw The Footage