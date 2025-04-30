Dietitian Reveals One Healthy Snack She Eats to Curb Late-Night Cravings — And It’s Delicious Too

The registered dietitian, Nicole's recipe isn't just a delicious option for sweet toothers but also a great remedy to get better sleep.

Typically, late night is a time when the physical world goes to rest and the dream world takes over. All those poets, writers, and artists who lie awake during the night, intoxicated in their muse, satisfy the rumblings of their mind with late-night snacks. Even Selena Gomez likes to indulge in midnight snacks from time to time when she feels happy or sad, as she told Vanity Fair. A registered dietician from Toronto, named Nicole Addison (@nourishedbynic), shared a TikTok video revealing her favorite late-night snack that is both nutritious and satisfying to the sweet tooth. Bonus: It takes no longer than five minutes to prepare this snack.

“If you need a new late-night snack idea, this is for you,” Addison said in the video. She went on to share the details of this appetizing snack. “I'm a dietitian and when I need a little extra something after dinner, I combine some Greek yogurt with peanut butter, honey and a touch of cinnamon to make this creamy, high-protein peanut butter dip,” With this, the dietician blended the yogurt, peanut butter, honey and cinnamon powder in a bowl. After whisking the ingredients generously, she sprinkled a spoonful of chocolate chips into the mixture.

To make the snack further “balanced,” Addison paired it with an apple. She cut the apple into slices and dipped them in the creamy mixture created in the previous step. “I pair this dip with an apple to add some extra fiber and help balance my blood sugar to keep me feeling full and satisfied before bed,” she concluded. Hundreds of people flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on her delicious recipe. While some said the snack looked mouth-watering, others added their suggestions for mixing and matching the ingredients. The recipe received stupendous reactions from people who love peanut butter.

“Just ate this, it was so good! I love peanut butter so much,” commented @mrsguzmanxo. @bertdachimneysweep shared, “I do this with almond butter and it's so good!” Others suggested swapping apples for fruits like bananas, grapes, strawberries, or frozen raspberries. "When looking for a snack, I always try to pair protein with healthy fats and fiber to help keep me feeling full and satisfied,” Addison told Newsweek. "This snack combines protein from the Greek yogurt with healthy fats from the peanut butter and fiber from the apple to create a perfectly balanced snack that will help regulate blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full before bed."

The snack is not only packed with nutrients and taste, but also a fabulous sleep booster. "Having a source of protein before bed, such as Greek yogurt and nuts, can help you sleep better. Protein is one of the fastest acting macronutrients to satiate us, making it a great bedtime snack," the dietitian explained. Adding to the recipe, she shared that although many people oppose the idea of eating late during the night, she believes that there’s “no right time” to eat. "If you are hungry, eat! Try to find a snack that will fill you but won't be too heavy before bed, like this one. There is nothing worse than going to bed with your stomach growling," she clarified.

