Many Costco shoppers who purchased brand-new toilet paper rolls reported finding inconsistencies that are unhygienic.

It’s a typical, monotonous process. Once the job is done, your hand automatically stretches towards the metal holder and starts pulling out a long shred of the white, textured paper. Using the toilet is never complete without grabbing a piece of toilet paper - unless you choose to be unhygienic. Of all the ways human ancestors have wiped their bums, ranging from seashells to animal fur, stones, and cloth scraps, the toilet paper roll is probably the finest and the most mannersome way to do the job. But lately, people are exasperated by Costco’s Kirkland toilet paper rolls. “I am sick of looking like I sat on a snow globe,” as one Reddit user put it.

The texture and thinness of the paper are not the only problem. Many TikTok users have called attention to how the rolls they bought from Costco displayed signs of mold. One woman named Caitlyn (@cfrancz) published a video sharing that multiple rolls in her packet came with moldy paper. “I wanted to share this because I thought I was going crazy,” she worried.

“This is the second package of Costco toilet paper that we have opened, and there’s mold growing on it,” Caitlyn said while scooping out a brand new roll from a packet and flashing it on the camera. “I thought it was from improper storage, but this is a literal brand-new case that we just opened, and there is mold on multiple rolls,” she shared with the viewers.

Another woman, who goes by the moniker @abigail.blanchard, also shared finding mold on the brand-new Kirkland rolls she purchased from Costco. She displayed several packs, each containing six rolls, and revealed that most of them were infested with mold. “I literally just opened it and it’s so disgusting,” she exclaimed. Not only flakiness or moldiness, Costco’s toilet paper rolls are also hotbeds of chemicals.

These chemicals can seep into your body from the skin and disrupt a variety of processes. “Costco’s Kirkland toilet paper is potentially exposing you to cancer-causing toxic additives, chlorine bleaching, and BPA contaminants contributing to vulvitis, yeast infections, immune damage, reproductive issues, and developmental problems,” explained Sage Joya (@sagejoya) in a viral TikTok.

Joya emphasized the importance of “switching to a more eco-friendly, chemical-free alternative” such as “Caboo Tree Free bamboo bath tissue.” Not only is this tissue free from deforestation liability, but it also uses less than 1 gallon of water versus 37 gallons of water typically used to make just one roll of toilet paper. “It is biodegradable, chemical free, pesticide free, and genitalia safe,” she said.

You might like to use your toilet paper roll to scribble down a random idea that pops in your head while you’re pooping, or maybe you may want to repurpose it for crafts like fairy lanterns and Halloween costumes. But ultimately, a good post-poop-wash scrub is something that needs to be 100% hygienic and healthy. And if a roll isn’t providing that, you may probably want to wipe your bum with decorative craft paper. As Caboo’s slogan says, “It’s up to us, to save our butts!”

