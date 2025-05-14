Costco Shoppers Agree Upon a Major Problem They Face With Kirkland Milk: ‘How Am I Supposed To...’

Many customers complain that Costco's bizarrely-shaped milk jug adds an impossibly hopeless hassle to their mornings.

Out of the millions of shoppers who depend on Costco for their household grocery supply, many seemingly fight a forlorn battle every morning, particularly those who purchase Kirkland Signature’s milk. Customers find that opening this weirdly-shaped square jug of milk is an impossibly unattainable task. The first and primary obstacle is the pull tab attached to the cap, designed to be peeled from the cap’s plastic seal. But oftentimes, this tab pulls open without lifting the seal or lifting only a part of it. As a result, pouring milk becomes an unfeasible job.

Costco customer grumbles about the weird shape of a milk jug that makes it impossible for him to pour the milk (Image Source: TikTok | @someguynameavery)

Many are left hopeless. Others, who don’t like to give up, employ bizarre strategies to crack open the erratic cap of this jug, ensuring that the milk doesn’t dribble down the sides while they pour. Some use quick sleight of hand to accomplish the unthinkable task. They grab the plastic, twist it, and rip the disc from the cap in a swift, dexterous jiggle. Dozens of homeowners have started keeping instruments like butter knives, needle-nose pliers, and even chopsticks, which they cleverly use to shove and poke a pour hole into the jug’s mouth from where the milk will easily spout into their coffee cup or cereal bowl.

Costco customer grumbles about the weird shape of a milk jug that makes it impossible for him to pour the milk (Image Source: TikTok | @someguynameavery)

Some of these disgruntled customers have taken to social media to appeal to Costco to do something about their milk jugs. One dismayed customer, Some Guy Avery (@someguynameavery), took to TikTok to vent his exasperation over Costco’s Kirkland Signature milk jug. He pleaded with Costco to do something about the shape of milk. “Costco… let’s have a talk about the milk,” he captioned the video.

A Costco store featuring the brand's giant logo. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Marcus Reubenstein)

“Costco, come here for a second. Let me talk to you about something,” Avery said in the video while walking around a Costco aisle stocked with milk jugs. Picking up one of the jugs and flashing it on the screen, he commented, “This…this is trash, and you know it. Literally the worst designed container in the freaking world.” Raising his brow in irritation, he said, “How am I supposed to pour this? Have you ever tried to actually pour one of these?” He addressed Costco, telling them to “Fix it.”

Image Source: TikTok | @jonny

Thousands of viewers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the bizarre Costco milk jug dilemma. “I like that container, but it’s impossible to pull open the seal; I always have to use a knife,” commented @jeepnbabe. @jamiecraftedthat said, “I'm okay with the shape, but the foil tab inside is so hard to pull off.” Echoing the sentiment, @gino said, “I thought it was just me! That container is poorly designed!”

Image Source: TikTok | @arnobimalik

Others defended the brand by saying that the jug may be a little difficult to open, but when it comes to fitting in their fridge, it’s just as good as any other jug. “I used to hate them at first, but then I realized they are better and fit in our fudge better,” said @forcedapathy. @theblandburrito wrote, “I’ve bought them for years. I never knew people had an issue pouring from them. I guess you learn something new every day.” Another user affirmed, “We prefer this style. To each their own.”

