Cleaning Expert Reveals ‘Miracle Ingredient’ That Can Revive the Fresh Fragrance of Your Bathroom

By assaulting the walls, surfaces, and floor of the bathroom with this ingredient, all that grimy bacteria gets flushed down the drain.

For many people, the bathroom is associated with the sensation of therapeutic solitude. Bathtime turns out to be a sacred moment of the day when one can be at one’s most meditative. But like every other aspect of life, the ghost of chemistry slips into the picture, ruining the bliss. As time goes by, the bathroom walls can get veneered by the gross film of lint and all those mashed soapy bubbles that once hung in the hot water’s steam. The room eventually becomes a slimy residue that secretly keeps dulling the bathroom’s shine. Even those skin cells and tiny hairs that your body sheds while you bathe cling to the surfaces. Not to forget the notorious bacteria and germs that sneak into the bathroom the moment they spot this gross environment.

Latching onto the surfaces with their microscopic sticky bodies, these invaders start mating and breeding on the surfaces, soon turning the entire bathroom into a lair of lustrelessness and a smell that repels. If you’ve gone through this, worry not, because an expert knows the trick to ward off these nasty encroachers so you can claim the space that, by the way, belongs only to you. In an interview with Irish Star, Simon Howard, a cleaning pro, shared a “miracle ingredient” to get those stubborn stains and that repellent smell out of your bathroom. Cleaning, he said, is a “workout,” and given that the bathroom faces a lot of things, it is essential to keep it clean.

“From toilet splashes to left-over bath bomb residue, it isn't always as easy as it seems but there are some cleaning tips and tricks that can help you deep clean your home and keep it clean,” Howard, Senior National Account Manager at Oceans, cleaning experts and providers of eco-toilet paper, told the outlet. The trick to cleaning a bathroom, he said, is to know “what order to go in.” It might be tempting to approach the trickiest, dirtiest, or the dustiest place first, but this might not always be the most efficient way to do the job. “Instead, work from top to bottom. This way, any dust, dirt, or grime doesn't need to be recleaned from your floors after you've already done them,” he explained.

Another tip that came from the expert was to never ignore the walls. Walls, he said, are the surface frequently contacted by everything from children’s hands to the chemical particles of soapy water. To deep clean these sludgy walls, he recommended using a microfiber mop, which is also a good option for tackling paintwork. Dip the mop in a mixture of warm water and detergent and slash it through the muck to revive the sparkle. To scrub away the gunk that might be adhering to walls or other surfaces, one solution is to assault the surface with a blast of vinegar fused with baking soda.

Baking soda, he said, is “the miracle ingredient for deep cleaning.” The mildly abrasive ingredient charges a direct attack on the grout and ooze but also helps restore the fresh, original scent of the bathroom. Take the bathroom bin, for instance. Since the bathroom bin is usually filled with bath-related products like napkins, sanitary pads, used shampoo bottles, clumps of torn hair, or old cosmetic products, the trash can significantly deteriorate the smell of this room. “If your bin tends to smell quickly, but you don't always have the time to take it out constantly, making sure you've got something to absorb the bad smell is crucial," Howard explained.

But as long as there is baking soda, the odor won’t have to linger in the air for too long. There’s nothing to worry about anymore, because this magical crystalline white powder is here to wrestle with these rock-ribbed stains and those gooks of gooey slime, so that, once again you can lose yourself in the potpourri of tingle-inducing aromas, so you can enjoy your sacred moment of meditation once again.