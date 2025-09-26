Baby Sloth Caught on Camera Uttering Her First Words After Safari Park Brought Her Home

Honey is an orphan, but these days she cuddles up with her surrogate mom, an adult female sloth named Maple.

A caretaker gently slipped some leaves into her mouth, and Honey started chewing them with utmost delight while dangling upside down from a wooden pole. Honey, the baby sloth has become an internet sensation ever since the employees at Beavers Bend Safari Park (@beaversbendsafaripark) brought her here, in Hochatown, Oklahoma, to stay. With color as brown as dark chocolate and eyes as curious as a scientist, Honey deserved all the love the universe could provide. But being an orphan, she felt deprived of this love. So, the park brought in another sloth, a female adult named Maple, who is now her surrogate mother. Still, Honey can’t stop asking for some good old uppies, as seen in a popular video the park shared on social media.

“Honey is one of our newest members here at the Park,” the park wrote in the caption of the video posted on September 8. The footage shows the baby sloth sitting inside a plastic tub atop a soft, pastel blue plushie. “Maaahhh!” “Aahh!” Honey makes these sounds while gazing upwards at the camera like a baby asking to be picked up. Latching onto the edges of the tub, she even tries to lift her body and touch the camera, as if taking a selfie.

Viewers were totally taken over by the adorable footage. Many of them said the video should be brought to Kristen Bell’s attention, as she would love it. They were likely referring to Bell’s infamous love for sloths. In an episode of The Ellen Show, the actress revealed how she was left enchanted when her boyfriend Dax Shepherd gifted her a sloth named Melon on her birthday. Several women interpreted the sounds of “Maahhh” as the baby calling to be with her mom and expressed their desire to pet Honey.

“I don’t know what she wants, but give it to her,” another viewer, @sillyguyincorporated, commented on the video. @smiling_shadow_420 declared, “If you do not give that baby her necessary affection before she melts away, I'm going to be very upset with you.” However, as much as the baby desires uppies, the staff hasn’t approached her yet to give her those, because human touch is known to scare these animals, especially when they are as young as Honey. She has got all the love and she has got all the snacks, but uppies, not yet.

Another video shared by the park on Instagram shows the baby asking to be picked up an orange, carrot-like stick while sitting in her bedroom. A fluffy, colorful blanket appears in the backdrop. “There she goes being the most beloved baby sloth on the internet,” the park wrote in the video’s overlay caption, with a happy tears emoji.

You can follow Beavers Bend Safari Park (@beaversbendsafaripark) on TikTok to watch animal videos.

