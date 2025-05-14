Amazon Has an AI Bird Feeder That Lets You See Birds Like Never Before — It's Quite Affordable Too

The remarkable feeder comes with endless high-tech features, a high-resolution camera, and a design that lures birds.

Each bird is a guest. And each one, when they arrive in your garden, needs a safe space to relax, eat, and rest. No matter how much you embrace them, they are not attached to you. They’ll have their time in the feeder or the birdhouse, and then fly away without a greeting. But for bird watching enthusiasts, experts have invented a perfect feeder. The idea is to encapsulate them in your camera while they are still there in your garden. Lately, birdkeepers are going crazy about the Birdfy Netvue bird feeder available on Amazon.

A cute red bird perched on a bird feeder (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Brent Connelly)

This AI-powered smart feeder allows you to watch your favorite bird on your phone anytime, anywhere, even during the night. The best part, it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. As the product’s images reveal, the feeder comes in a variety of color palettes. The one in the “Solar blue” color features a conical gabled roof with ribbed edges sloping downwards like that of a hilltop villa or treetop cottage painted in undertones of pastel turquoise. A hanging mount will allow you to have a non-stop birdwatching experience.

The best time to catch the birds is when they are hanging around their favorite feeders!!!

The feeder comes fitted with a high-resolution 1080P Color Night Vision camera, which will snap stunning shots of your guests in full color even during the nighttime. So even when they retire into their nests and birdhouses for a good night’s sleep, you will still be able to watch the moments they spent during the day perched in your garden. Plug the camera into your television and enjoy surreal vistas of sparrows, hummingbirds, cardinals, and more. Owners of the feeder will receive real-time notifications of the visiting bird guests on their phone app.

Etched into the lower portion of the feeder is a compartment for bird food, large enough to accommodate a meal for an entire flock of birds. 1.5 litres, to be precise. Fret not, the body of the feeder is entirely weatherproof and waterproof, so it won’t catch mold and bacteria, unless left uncleaned for an extremely long duration. Weighing just a little more than five pounds, the feeder is AI-powered and professionally designed to be a safe, beautiful home for your feathered friends. For birders who are interested in getting some close-up shots of the cute critters, there’s a smart “detective camera” that will let you watch them from behind the scenes and capture magnificent shots full of character and color.

A high-tech antenna ensures that you never lose a signal, and the 8-times magnification feature allows you to look at your guests in a view magnified up to 8 times. A solar panel is included, and a lithium power battery comes included in the feeder’s package. The feeder’s price keeps on oscillating in a range from $200 to $249, although some versions are available as cheap as $155. Hundreds of birdwatching enthusiasts who bought this smart feeder jumped into the Amazon reviews section to share their thoughts. “Very cool seeing the birds up really close on our phones,” exclaimed D. Brant. Marla Jones wrote that this feeder is a winner, “I am obsessed with this thing. So many visitors daily, and I get to watch up close in live view.”

Netvue is a security company that sells security cameras, surveillance equipment, and baby monitors, which means you can also utilize this camera as an added security measure in your home. There’s also an alarm built into the feeder that you can activate from time to time. But this is something that most birders won’t recommend, because it doesn’t sound welcoming enough to disturb that bird with the harsh sound of a siren while it’s engaged in a private moment of bliss.