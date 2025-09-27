2,000 Belugas Trapped Under Ice Were Nearing Death — Then, an Icebreaker Ship Played Classical Music

This massive group of beluga whales was stuck near the frozen shores of the Chukchi Peninsula, suffocating underwater.

It is a little-known fact that several endangered wildlife species can be saved using simple strategies. For instance, we can keep the water clean for the marine species, plant native trees, and create safe spaces to support local animals. Reducing the use of plastic and disposing of trash properly can also protect the habitats. Sometimes, even a few clever tricks can guide the wildlife away from danger. One such remarkable rescue took place in 1985 in the Arctic, where more than 2,000 beluga whales were trapped under a thick sheet of ice. Despite trying hard to save them by using conventional methods, rescuers couldn’t reach them, but then an unusual solution emerged.

A beluga whale is swimming underwater. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Diego F. Parra)

The massive herd of beluga whales was located along the frozen coast of the Chukchi Peninsula. Spotting so many whales at first seemed like good news, but the scene quickly turned unfortunate as the whales were not able to swim across the vast frozen stretch of ice-covered ocean in a single breath. As reported by Whale Scientists, the marine giants were forced to remain in their small breathing pools, waiting for someone to save them. While the locals did their best by feeding them frozen fish and clearing the ice from time to time to keep breathing holes open for the whales, their efforts weren’t enough.

A beluga whale is popping out of the water. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Schafer)

Coincidentally, Russia was testing a powerful new Finnish icebreaker at the time, the Moskva. Luckily, this was capable of cutting through thick Arctic ice sheet, and soon it was put on a mission to save the trapped belugas. While they canceled the mission initially, they couldn't simply see the whales suffer. It took several days and a lot of hard work and dedication to reach the whales, but even after the team reached them, the marine giants were too scared to follow the ship. Just at the right time, one of the crew members suggested using music as a source. The icebreaker played different tunes, and it was classical music that drew the belugas closer to the ship. This way, they were guided out of danger.

"THE POWER OF MUSIC"



Did you know about the rescue mission known as "Operation Beluga" which was carried out by the Soviet Union in the year 1985 to free thousands of Beluga whales trapped in the ice-covered "Northern Bering Sea"?



If not here's what you need to know as to how… pic.twitter.com/gxWG5U9vYG — Spiced Lad (@thespicedlad) November 27, 2024

As reported by IFLScience, in a radio transmission from that time, Captain Kovalenko said, “Our tactic is this: We back up, then advance again into the ice, make a passage, and wait. We repeat this several times. The belugas start to ‘understand’ our intentions and follow the icebreaker. Thus, we move kilometer by kilometer.” Furthermore, reports have also suggested that the rescue effort ended up costing Russia around $80,000 in total, which might now have been equal to $200,000.

An Icebreaker in Russia. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Felics)

Meanwhile, built in 1956, the giant Moskva carried an exceptionally powerful diesel-electric engine, making it one of the strongest ships of its era. The mighty icebreaker weighed over 13,000 tonnes and was named after Moscow, Russia's capital city. In October 1961, this massive ship also helped over a hundred cargo vessels to travel through the Russian Arctic during the autumn season. Later on, after the Soviet Union collapsed, this ship was retired in 1992, ending a long career on the Northern Sea Route before being sold for scrap.

More on Green Matters

A Whale in Hawaii Sang a Song ‘So Powerful’ That Experts Felt Its Vibrations Through Their Feet

Researchers Sense Trouble as Blue Whales Have Stopped Singing — They Are Busy With Something Else

A Killer Whale Learned To Say ‘Hello’ and 'Bye Bye' — and The Sound Is Oddly Terrifying